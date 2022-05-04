Valve releases stickers and viewer pass for PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major, all 24 teams included

Valve has released an update to CS:GO, adding features related to the upcoming PGL Antwerp Major, which kicks off next week.

As expected with the update, all 24 teams participating in the tournament have received stickers that include their logo. Every single player from the starting rosters of those squads has also received stickers with their autograph printed on them.

The stickers can be obtained by opening Team Sticker Capsules or Player Autograph Capsules, which feature paper, glitter, holo, and gold variants. A Champions Capsule will also be added to the game once the event concludes. It’s going to feature the autographs of Antwerp Major champions, and Natus Vincere—the winners of the PGL Stockholm Major in 2021.

Today we are releasing the @pglesports Major stickers, which include paper, all-new glitter, holo, and gold stickers for teams and player autographs: https://t.co/Zvh4cpjNJr — CS:GO (@CSGO) May 4, 2022

Players can purchase the new Viewer Pass as well. It will allow them to showcase their Event Coin in-game and take part in the Pick’em challenge throughout all stages of the upcoming major. For correct guesses, Event Coins will be upgraded and players will be rewarded with Antwerp 2022 Souvenir Packages, which can be bought with Souvenir Tokens. Players will also have the chance to use team graffiti for an unlimited time throughout the event and will receive Steam.tv flair.

The PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major starts on Monday, May 9. The tournament’s grand final is scheduled to take place on May 22 in the Antwerps Sportpaleis venue, where the Champions Stage will take place.