In a massive CS:GO update, Valve hit the SG553 rifle with a nerf.

The nerf includes a reduction in rate of fire and accuracy, which, Valve says, should “bring the weapon’s value to be more in line with other rifles.”

Among the many other changes, the AUG’s scoped accuracy was nerfed, while the M4A1-S’s price was reduced. Several maps were also tweaked, including Inferno, Office, and Overpass.

Here are all of the patch notes for the April 10 CS:GO update.

Weapons

SG553: Reduced rate of fire and accuracy.

Reduced rate of fire and accuracy. AUG: Improved unscoped standing accuracy. Reduced scoped accuracy.

Improved unscoped standing accuracy. Reduced scoped accuracy. M4A1-S: Price reduced to $2,900.

Price reduced to $2,900. Deagle: Improved accuracy while jumping. Reduced time to recover accuracy after landing.

Improved accuracy while jumping. Reduced time to recover accuracy after landing. Tec-9: Reduced firing inaccuracy.

Reduced firing inaccuracy. Bizon: Increased armor penetration.

Maps

Anubis

Moved from Scrimmage to Competitive mode.

Fixed water reflection issues.

Fixed all reports regarding clipping and unintended boost spots.

Improved performance.

Inferno

Wall by door to A site balcony is wallbangable.

Tweaked HDR settings.

Office

Snow has accumulated by dumpster in back courtyard.

Restocked beverage machines.

Changed to a non-smoking environment.

Tidied up kitchen break room.

Overpass

New collision model on dumpsters found around the map.

Fixed pixel boost #151 in water by B site.

Revised world lighting.

Reworked bombsite A backdrop.

Chlorine

Changed environment light to brighter shades.

Changed default CT player model to FBI.

Added plywood on B bombsite for better visibility.

Removed water puddles to avoid players being seen in smoke.

Fixed areaportal on squeaky door.

Added grenade clip on yellow tarp.

Included missing material for glowy eyes.

Fixed clipping issue near crazy river.

Fixed a few bombstuck spots.

Miscellaneous