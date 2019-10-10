32 mins ago Counter-Strike

Valve makes extensive changes to Vertigo in latest CS:GO update

De_vertigo
Image via Valve

In the most recent CS:GO update, Valve has changed quite a lot on Vertigo.

In addition to some fixes for various glitches in the game, Valve took aim at A bombsite on Vertigo. The developers removed the forklift at the bottom of the lower A ramp, as well as the lower scaffolding exit.

Here is the full list of changes to Vertigo.

A bombsite

  • Removed forklift at bottom of lower A ramp
  • Tightened doorway leading to lower A ramp slightly
  • Closed gap in wooden fence by A site crane
  • Added new side-path from scaffolding to A site
  • Made scaffolding wider
  • Removed lower exit from scaffolding
  • Closed one of the exits from CT elevator room to A site
  • Moved drywall stack in exit from elevator room to A site
  • Widened tall cover on A site

B bombsite

  • Widened entrance to B site from CT spawn
  • Added blockers to ends of outer walkway around B site

Miscellaneous

  • Removed dark cubby by HVACs near T spawn
  • Removed door in mid, cleaned up mid geometry
  • Blocked gap in sandbags on lower A ramp
  • Re-colored bombsite boxes to red
  • Sliced corner in top mid
  • Removed boxes in CT spawn
  • Brightened interior lights overall

The full patch notes are available on the CS:GO blog.