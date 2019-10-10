Valve makes extensive changes to Vertigo in latest CS:GO update

In the most recent CS:GO update, Valve has changed quite a lot on Vertigo.
In addition to some fixes for various glitches in the game, Valve took aim at A bombsite on Vertigo. The developers removed the forklift at the bottom of the lower A ramp, as well as the lower scaffolding exit.
Here is the full list of changes to Vertigo.
A bombsite
- Removed forklift at bottom of lower A ramp
- Tightened doorway leading to lower A ramp slightly
- Closed gap in wooden fence by A site crane
- Added new side-path from scaffolding to A site
- Made scaffolding wider
- Removed lower exit from scaffolding
- Closed one of the exits from CT elevator room to A site
- Moved drywall stack in exit from elevator room to A site
- Widened tall cover on A site
B bombsite
- Widened entrance to B site from CT spawn
- Added blockers to ends of outer walkway around B site
Miscellaneous
- Removed dark cubby by HVACs near T spawn
- Removed door in mid, cleaned up mid geometry
- Blocked gap in sandbags on lower A ramp
- Re-colored bombsite boxes to red
- Sliced corner in top mid
- Removed boxes in CT spawn
- Brightened interior lights overall
The full patch notes are available on the CS:GO blog.