Valve makes extensive changes to Vertigo in latest CS:GO update

In the most recent CS:GO update, Valve has changed quite a lot on Vertigo.

In addition to some fixes for various glitches in the game, Valve took aim at A bombsite on Vertigo. The developers removed the forklift at the bottom of the lower A ramp, as well as the lower scaffolding exit.

Here is the full list of changes to Vertigo.

A bombsite

Removed forklift at bottom of lower A ramp

Tightened doorway leading to lower A ramp slightly

Closed gap in wooden fence by A site crane

Added new side-path from scaffolding to A site

Made scaffolding wider

Removed lower exit from scaffolding

Closed one of the exits from CT elevator room to A site

Moved drywall stack in exit from elevator room to A site

Widened tall cover on A site

B bombsite

Widened entrance to B site from CT spawn

Added blockers to ends of outer walkway around B site

Miscellaneous

Removed dark cubby by HVACs near T spawn

Removed door in mid, cleaned up mid geometry

Blocked gap in sandbags on lower A ramp

Re-colored bombsite boxes to red

Sliced corner in top mid

Removed boxes in CT spawn

Brightened interior lights overall

The full patch notes are available on the CS:GO blog.