Valve is banning thousands of CS:GO cheaters a day in bid to reclaim game

The cheating problem has been synonymous with the Counter-Strike brand for years, with Valve snapping at the heels of hackers in an attempt to rid them of the game, it’s been an ongoing battle.

The cheating plague has caused many a player to leave the game out of frustration, and Valve looks like they’re sticking their neck out to reel some players back in.

Rivaled by Riot’s Vanguard Anti-cheat, which has seen a growth in cheating recently, Valve’s anti-cheat (VAC) has had to step up its game over the past five years.

According to SteamChartsGG, Valve has been on a bumper Counter-Strike banning spree over the past 90 days. VAC has banned 304,655 cheating players in the last three months, which shapes out to an average of 3,385 bans a day.

Valve has recently been cracking down on cheaters with multiple ban waves coming over the past couple of months.



Check out the recent VAC waves in this infographic 📈 pic.twitter.com/Km2ROljZqH — CS:GO Stats (@csgostatsgg) September 19, 2022

This is a step in the right direction for the CSGO developers. Valve has taken more and more action against the cheating epidemic. ever since the introduction of Prime matchmaking in 2017 to CSGO, the developers have seemed to be taking it seriously.

The image shows there was a lull in bans over June, with a surge halfway through July, potentially suggesting they’re either more aggressive against cheaters or have switched up their banning methods.

Valve tends to do VAC waves every once and a while, taking out as many CS:GO cheaters as possible, all at once. Hopefully, they can keep up the good work.