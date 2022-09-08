Valve introduces changes to four CS:GO maps in the newest update

Valve has shifted another update to CS:GO, and this time around has focused on improving four maps in the game.

The developer decided to bring a bunch of fixes and small changes to Anubis, Blagai, Cascade, and Ember. Those changes primarily improve the gameplay, making a few spots much more easily accessible.

Release Notes for today are up with miscellaneous fixes and updates to multiple maps: https://t.co/J6Wbm3IOBv — CS:GO (@CSGO) September 7, 2022

Anubis, the only map that is available to play in matchmaking, has seen the most changes. The devs focused on improving both bombsites, both for the T side and for the CT side, which should see some players pull off more impressive plays. Some sounds, like on A long, have also been tweaked.

Blagai and Cascade are maps made for the Wingman mode, and they also have seen a few changes. While the former only had a couple of things fixed, Cascade received some new visuals, a new ladder in the lower main, and had the self-boost in the upper main removed.

Ember, a map made for the Danger Zone mode, has also been taken under the scope. The devs once again tried fixing a bug here and there, and tried improving the ever-breaking cannonball. Also, the devs Crater has been renamed to Water Tower, and door usage around the map has been updated as well.

As always, Valve also looked into some interface and Steam Input issues, like improving the support of the latter for the mouse and keyboard on Steam Deck.

The latest CS:GO update is yet again unannounced, and doesn’t bring many major changes to the game. With the IEM Rio Major 2022 on the horizon, though, it’s possible that the devs will shift some bigger updates after the tournament concludes.