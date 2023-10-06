Ubisoft gives huge buff to Rainbow Six: Siege meme operator

Finally, The Lord Tachanka might be formidable as something more than a troll pick in Rainbow Six: Siege.

While his selection rate saw an uptick after his total rework, replacing his mounted LMG with the molotov-launching Shumika, he’s rarely been anything more than a joke. But the new buff to his DP27 might just make him one of the best anchors in the game.

The DP27 has had its damage increased to 60 from 49, substantially lowering the gun’s time to kill. “Despite the high damage, the time to kill is much higher than average regardless of enemy armor because of the low rate of fire,” Ubisoft’s Designers’ Notes reads. “We never increased it because we didn’t want to go lower than 3 bullets to down a player with any automatic weapon, but the recent changes on the Extended Barrel have proven that this is fine for certain operators.”

With his new weapon, The Lord can now effectively hold off multiple pushing opponents and deny plants with his Shumika Launcher. While he’s never going to be a top-tier pick in competitive play anytime soon, this change makes him genuinely viable in a lot of matchmaking scenarios.

Tachanka, for the longest time, has been a joke of an operator. His three-speed status relegated him to the lower tier, and his old, useless mounted LMG gadget was one of the worst in the game. His rework two years ago made him a bit better in some lineups, and for the first time he saw some pro play—but he was still not an upper-tier pick.

We’ll need to see the data after some time, but this change has the chance to finally push one of Siege‘s historical worst operators into some serious play time.

