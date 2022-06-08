TYLOO to replace Rare Atom for EPL season 16 conference stage

ESL has revealed that Rare Atom’s CS:GO division won’t be able to participate in the upcoming ESL Pro League season 16 conference stage due to visa issues. The organizer has instead called up TYLOO, who are the next eligible team from the region.

During the ESL Pro League season 16 conference stage, 16 teams will compete for one of the six spots in the main stage of the tournament. The first stage is considered the playground for lesser-known teams to showcase their skills and potentially earn a place in the main stage, where the best teams in CS:GO compete.

Due to VISA complications, @rare_atom will not be able to join #ESLProLeague Season 16 Conference Stage, the next eligible team to replace them and have the invite are @tyloogaming. pic.twitter.com/4d6Y4TfmQp — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) June 8, 2022

Rare Atom earned their spot in the conference stage by beating TYLOO in the qualifier in the Asia-Pacific region. There, the squad prevailed over LETN1 and his men in the final. By finishing second, TYLOO claimed a spot after Rare Atom ended up being unable to travel to Europe.

TYLOO are considered to be one of the best teams in the Asia-Pacific region, with its core lineup of BnTeT, Attacker, DANK1NG, and Summer participating in multiple international tournaments under the organization’s banner.

In the ESL Pro League season 16 conference stage, they will certainly aim to book their spot in the main stage of the event, with the competition consisting mostly of champions of ESL’s European leagues.

The tournament begins on June 15 in Jönköping, Sweden. It will feature a double-elimination bracket, with all matches being in a best-of-three format.