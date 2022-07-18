FaZe’s Twistzz says he’ll ‘proudly represent the North American [CS:GO] scene’

Despite playing for an international CS:GO team, FaZe Clan’s Twistzz says he’s more than happy to represent North America.

The Canadian hoisted his fourth big trophy this year after FaZe defeated Natus Vincere in the final of IEM Cologne 2022 yesterday. Following the win, the player spoke with Dust2.us about his team’s achievements and his nationality.

Twistzz has been playing for FaZe since January 2021, but he still sees himself as a North American representative, despite recent success with his European teammates. “As long as NA want me as a representative, I’ll proudly represent the North American scene,” he said. “I do play for an EU team but we all represent our own countries on this team and that’s the best part.”

The Canadian is one of a few North American players to achieve Major trophies in CS:GO. Before joining FaZe, he was a key part of Team Liquid for over three years, with whom he won numerous big trophies as well, including the Intel Grand Slam season two.

Twistzz is now just one event away from securing the fourth season of the competition and will have a total of six opportunities to do so. Although it’s FaZe’s main goal for the next season, “it’s still going to take a lot of work,” according to Twistzz.

The team return to action with BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 on Aug. 19.