Twistzz reportedly in talks to join FaZe Clan’s CS:GO team

Less than a month removed from his departure from Team Liquid, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken has been in talks with FaZe Clan about joining its CS:GO roster, according to a report from Jarek “DeKay” Lewis and DBLTAP Esports.

Twistzz has spent years in North American CS, and found the most success during his nearly four-year stint with Team Liquid. After joining in 2017, he had more and more of an impact on the server as his career progressed, cracking the HLTV Players of the Year list at No. 12 in 2018, and then No. 9 in 2019. Liquid’s most successful year was also in 2019, when they won the Intel Grand Slam Season Two in record speed and secured other event wins.

2020 was both a down year for Twistzz and for the team, and following their final run of the year at the IEM Global Challenge, he announced he and Liquid had mutually agreed to moving on. After their final series against rivals Astralis, Twistzz declared his plans to play for a top-tier organization in Europe.

FaZe Clan is in the midst of rediscovering its identity after losing star player Nikola "NiKo" Kovač and coach Janko "YNk" Paunović on the same day in October. NiKo left for G2 Esports while YNk is back on the analyst desk. Following the departure, veteran Olof "olofmeister" Kajbjer Gustafsson was brought back into the starting lineup, but FaZe clarified that he’s only serving as a stand-in.

One legend steps away, another legend steps in.



Please welcome @olofmeister back to the FaZe CS:GO Starting Lineup to stand in for our coming matches!#FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/LXjQKaldyX — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 28, 2020

Twistzz, if he were to join FaZe, would join Håvard "rain" Nygaard, Helvijs "broky" Saukants, Markus "Kjaerbye" Kjærbye, and current in-game leader Marcelo "coldzera" David. FaZe will have to get a contract signed quickly if they want him to play at cs_summit 7, which begins Jan. 25.