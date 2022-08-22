Twistzz criticizes roster changes made over CS:GO break: ‘It feels like teams restart their progression’

Most professional CS:GO teams make new signings in the player break—but FaZe Clan’s Twistzz isn’t fond of them.

The player sees off-season roster changes as something that breaks apart the progression teams have built, forcing them to start over from scratch, he said in an interview with HLTV.

“I kinda dislike seeing so many changes every break,” Twistzz said. “It feels like teams restart their progression. They don’t try to find the full potential of the lineup.”

FaZe Clan was one of the few teams that didn’t make any roster moves in the summer break, which finished on Aug. 19. But it’s hardly surprising considering FaZe’s recent success. This year, the team have won the PGL Antwerp Major, the ESL Pro League, IEM Katowice, and ESL Cologne.

Sides that didn’t have a successful start to the year have aimed to replace players and bolster rosters. G2 Esports, ENCE, Vitality, and Heroic have all made changes, adding or removing players from their ranks. “Only time will tell about which organization made the best change. Hopefully, all these rosters, give them some time,” Twistzz said.

Twistzz also explained how he views his team and how Natus Vincere, who also didn’t make any change coming into the new season, will remain their biggest rival in the scene. “We’re [FaZe and NAVI] the teams that didn’t really restart our progression. We stayed the same because we love our rosters, we have like a family going on, and it’s the same for them.”