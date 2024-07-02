TSM switch into all-Danish CS2 roster as they chase Major return

Ever since rejoining the Counter-Strike scene last September, TSM has been struggling to put up a formidable team. On July 1, they completed another roster, this time consisting of only Danish players.

Three new CS2 players were signed and announced by TSM on Monday: acoR, who was transferred from GamerLegion, and a duo of Altekz and niko, who were previously without an organization to play for. They join an already-existing core of valde, who’s been with TSM since its return last year, and Zyphon, who joined in February. The squad is also coached by former Danish MOUZ coach, Rejin.

When it comes to CS, you just can't beat the classics 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/7tlKphyXHx — TSM (@TSM) July 1, 2024

Danish teams have a history of reaching great heights in CS, though, we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case with the latest iteration of TSM.

Niko has been struggling to find a competitive team ever since his exit from OG in January 2023. Valde has been part of TSM for 10 months now, though, he and the rest of the crew have failed to reach any meaningful finals since the organization returned to the scene.

On the other hand, AcoR joins the team after an admirable few years in GamerLegion. His last months were underwhelming, eventually leading to him being benched in the first place, though, he reached a Paris CS:GO Major final in 2023. Altekz has been impressive in Astralis Talent before joining his last team, Preasy, which disbanded in April. Zyphon has struggled in his last few months, though, recording a rating of 0.90 in the last few months, according to HLTV.

You can’t help but feel this TSM roster has been established at the last minute. At this moment, there are no high expectations of them, but maybe they’ll prove doubters wrong. TSM’s debut will be at ESL Challenger League Season 48 Europe, which starts on July 15.

