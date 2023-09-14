This overpowered CS2 smoke can easily win you your next Inferno game

With the wide access to Counter-Strike 2 since the beginning of September, players have been slowly but surely exploring new options on their favorite maps. Recently, they discovered a stunning Smoke Grenade on Inferno that can easily win you a few games.

The Smoke was posted by Nades Out Here on Twitter on Sept. 13., and it allows CT players to completely smoke off the top mid for terrorists, blocking them from entering both Mid and Banana at the beginning of each round.

this smoke will change the meta pic.twitter.com/nYNtcH0yWa — Nades Out Here (@NadesOutHere) September 13, 2023

Such Smoke could have an enormous impact on the game. Once Terrorists are blocked from entering these two crucial positions, CTs can take control of the Banana and mid, which will put them in dominant positions on the majority of the map. In this case, Terrorists are likely forced to play Apartments and Second Mid, where CTs may stack as a result and anticipate them.

This Smoke isn’t easy to land. It took me around 10 attempts before I finally landed it right, without it going into Rat. But, once it does land, it’s indeed impressive and opens up a lot of space for CTs.

With an overhauled Inferno, players may discover a number of new grenades on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the CS2 beta getting more and more popular, and with the game seemingly releasing “soon,” such overpowered Smokes and other grenades will definitely be discovered. Nades Out Here profile has already found and posted a bunch of them, so if you’re looking to polish your tactics, it’s a good place to start.

On the other hand, it’s best not to get used too much to the current grenade setups in CS2. With the release of the official game still a bit away, we’re unsure whether Valve will make some adjustments to the maps, and therefore grenade lineups, or not. But, we believe if there are going to be any changes, they will be truly minor.

