Pros can't get enough of it.

One CS:GO map has come out ahead as the favorite among the teams participating in the group stage of IEM Katowice 2023.

Inferno has been played in 18 out of 24 matches so far, according to HLTV. It was banned in five series, most notably by Team Spirit and Fnatic, and left as a decider but not played in G2’s 2-0 victory over FaZe Clan.

Inferno has been one of the most popular CS:GO maps for some time now. It was played 2,658 times in 2022, according to HLTV—the most out of all maps in the tournament map pool.

It’s no different in the group stage of IEM Katowice 2023. Overpass comes in second place with 12 picks and Mirage is in third with eight picks.

During the play-in stage of IEM Katowice 2023, Inferno was also one of the most-played maps. But it shared its spot with Mirage and Anubus, all of which were played seven times, according to HLTV.

With Inferno being one of the longest-standing maps in CS:GO‘s active map pool, it’s no surprise so many teams have perfected it, resulting in its high pick rate.

Other popular maps include Mirage, Nuke, and Dust 2, but the latter is currently out of the map pool after it was replaced by Anubis in November.

IEM Katowice 2023 returns this Friday with the quarterfinals, which will take place in the Spodek arena.