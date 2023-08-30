There can’t be many things worse than dying to CS:GO’s biggest meme this many times

There are a variety of brutally embarrassing and frustrating ways to be killed in a CS:GO competitive match. Knife kills, direct grenade hits, even one of those jumping-through-smoke-no-scope AWP headshots—they all pale in comparison to dying to a Zeus just once.

And then how about getting tased five times in one game?

One player will likely have uninstalled CS:GO after closing out a competitive short match with five deaths to the Zeus, all of which captured in Aug. 29 Reddit post in stunning HD. The video featured all five clips of a player, appropriately named “Oh C’mon,” dying in various parts of Mirage to the now-infamous “ZIPZAP” clan.

One of the players, “Zeus Lee,” managed to catch our poor victim twice in the same position as they were pushing through top mid to T spawn hoping to catch the Terrorist side unawares with a flank. You would think after the first death they’d be a little more careful but no, down they went in a shower of sparks.

Even on T side “Oh C’mon” wasn’t safe; in one instance, they were caught unawares while planting the bomb on B site. It’s clear to see the ZIPZAP clan has their Zeus technique down to a tee and continued to “amp” up their efforts over the course of the map.

In all, “Oh C’mon” was felled five times by the Zeus, which is truly absurd even for a long match in CS:GO, but in a short match consisting of so few rounds? Quite shocking indeed.

The Zeus costs $200, and while it is certainly cheap to purchase and use in CS:GO, its effectiveness is relatively limited. It only has one charge, so once it is fired it becomes totally useless. Not only this, but its one-hit kill range is minuscule, meaning you’ve got to get up close and personal to make it effective.

In all honesty, while many see the weapon as a meme, it has proven effective on certain maps and with particular setups. Teams will purchase the weapon on the CT side when short on cash and saving for a round, then will hope to zap an enemy and upgrade to a rifle.

Otherwise, the sidearm proves its effectiveness as a weapon of mass mental destruction. Dying once to a Zeus warrants a chuckle and a “well played” in chat but for every death beyond, the victim’s frustration levels would be off the charts.

One worried observer felt truly sorry for Oh C’mon, given not only was he tased five times but the clip was shared online, further amplifying their torment. Fortunately, it appears they were fine about the incident, joking and laughing in chat.

As for playing around a Zeus? Keep your distance as best you can and hope they miss, otherwise, you’ll be bolting straight back to spawn for the next round.

