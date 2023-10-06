The way Molotovs work in CS2 might make one map unplayable

Molotovs are much more brutal in CS2 when compared to how they worked in CS:GO. This is because you die 40 percent faster to Molotov damage in CS2 if they’re stacked, and Ancient might be unplayable thanks to this change.

The teams with knowledge of this new Molotov mechanic will have a great advantage in Ancient, especially on the CT side of the map. Ancient is designed for both teams to fight for Mid control early on in the round, and the Terrorists will be at a huge disadvantage if the CTs throw two Molotovs on Elbow to prevent them from coming to Mid, and, for example, another Molotov on B bombsite’s ramp.

I already experienced this in one of my Ancient games and it made my Terrorist half unplayable as the CTs had Mid-control in every gun round, which led to us committing mistakes like rushing through a choke point and getting obliterated by the defense.

You die 40% faster to a double molotov in CS2 than CS:GO.



Just wanted to repost this to be more accurate, forgot that they did stack in CS:GO, just didn't feel as brutal. pic.twitter.com/a0nTlsJWnL — Michael Campagna (@MC_csgo) October 6, 2023

Though the perspective I offered is based on casual play, this might have an effect in professional play as well as it makes Ancient more CT-sided than it was in CS:GO. While it’s possible pros will figure out how to throw great Molotovs on the Terrorist side as well, they’ll likely involve a mechanic like jumpthrow, which means they won’t be easy for casuals to learn.

All the CTs have to do, on the other hand, is throw these Molotovs I mentioned when they have a good spawn for it.

This Molotov change is just one of the things to take into consideration when you play CS2. Though the game looks quite similar to CS:GO at first glance, there are new gimmicks to learn, especially when it comes to smoke grenades as they have become dynamic items.

About the author