The newest CS:GO update allows third-party websites to access match history

Valve released a new update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive today.

It’s a small one, but it brings an interesting feature to all CS:GO players who enjoy seeing their stats. Users can now create an authentication code that allows third-party statistics websites to access their match history.

Before this update, users had to download and update their own demos to websites that generate statistics because CS:GO only offered some basic ones, like the number of kills and deaths, for example.

All you have to do is access this Steam link and generate your own authentication code. Then, copy and paste this code to a third-party website that gives statistics, like csgostats.

The website will automatically generate statistics based on your matches, so it’s an easy solution for Valve, who’s denied this simple player request to offer more stats.

Analyzing your statistics and reviewing demos are great for anyone who wants to get better at CS:GO since it helps you see and fix the mistakes you make in a competitive match.

Aside from this authentication code, the update didn’t make any other major changes. Valve has updated the Major champions and Major finalists trophies, though, adding Astralis and AVANGAR to the list.