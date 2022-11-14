To be fair, the match was incredible.

The IEM Rio Major 2022 has finished with the CIS Outsiders roster taking home the trophy and the $500,000 prize. The Grand Final win was a momentous occasion for Counter-Strike history, but it didn’t grip fans like one of the prior matches in the Champion Stage.

FURIA was one of the teams that pushed through to the later stages of the tournament, with the home crowd chanting in their favor. They eliminated one of the current titans of CS:GO, NAVI, and in this bout, lies the peak viewership.

According to Esports Charts, NAVI vs. FURIA topped the viewership statistics for the IEM Rio Major 2022. The Grand Final saw a peak of 1.14 million viewers, which was overshadowed by a solid peak of 1.38 million concurrent viewers.

The quarter-final match saw a dangerous FURIA roster upset the clear favorites. NAVI lost 2-1 against the Brazilian side, spurring on the dream of winning a major in front of a home crowd.

Rio’s final ranked second, with FURIA vs. Heroic following behind in third place.

The English peak barely surpassed the Portuguese peak by only 15,934 viewers for the second day of the Champions stage.

Unfortunately, the IEM Rio Major dream came crashing down in a Counter-Strike semi-final matchup against Heroic, where the Danes stopped FURIA in their tracks.

This still pales in comparison to the PGL Major Stockholm 2022, where the final CS:GO match between G2 and NAVI saw a peak of 2.7 million concurrent viewers.