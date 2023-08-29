The most challenging CS:GO maps to retake, ranked

In CS:GO, if you’re playing competitive, you will be competing on one of its iconic defuse maps. These require Terrorists to successfully plant and detonate a bomb, while Counter-Terrorists need to retake the site and defuse it. But, doing the latter actually sounds easier than it is.

Retake is a pretty self-explanatory term in the CS:GO dictionary. Once one of your bombsites falls to terrorists, which is often the case given they attack together as a five-man unit, you can fight to take it back—retake the site.

There are certain maps in CS:GO that make retaking incredibly difficult, however. Due to a low number of entry points, and with common doorways often easily smoked off, retaking can be a pain in the neck, especially against a well-utilized team. But, if you know your ‘nades and have a coordinated squad, it might actually be a piece of cake. Some professional teams even have a strategy where they leave one site open, so they can play for a retake.

Bombsites in CS:GO and Counter-Strike overall have a lot in common. A-sites are often more open and have more entries, making it easier for terrorists to take over, but also lighter for CTs to retake. B-sites are the opposite. They’re tough to break into, both for Ts and potential CTs trying to retake.

Either way, here are the three most challenging CS:GO maps to retake, and some useful tips to do so.

The three toughest bombsites and maps to retake in CS:GO

Inferno

If you let terrorists past this point, they have the site. Image via Valve

The hardest sites to retake are often B sites, and it’s no different on Inferno. With practically only two entries from Banana and CT spawn, it’s easy for terrorists to overload them with utility, making it almost impossible to cross without taking unnecessary damage. Therefore, pro teams often save when they lose bombsite B, and often leave at least two CT players there at the beginning of the round so it’s not as easily lost. With smart utility usage, however, even if the bombsite has fallen into Terrorist hands they should have taken enough damage to make a retake possible.

How to retake bomb sites on Inferno in CS:GO

If you’re retaking B site on Inferno, you’ll need to know some basic grenade setups. It’s best to ignite one of the main angles on the site itself with a Molotov so enemies hiding in them are forced out. If you’re retaking only from CT spawn, make sure to split your team into main entrance and Construction, and smoke off Banana. The same goes for the reverse scenario. If you’re retaking from Banana, you should smoke off CT or Construction.

It goes without saying retaking A is much simpler, but shouldn’t be done alone. Due to the multiple angles the terrorists can hold, you’ll definitely need some aid, so your teammates might always trade after you die. Also, it’s best to learn some grenades on the site as well: smokes for Apartments, Moto, and Pit, as well as a back-site Molly is mandatory.

Dust 2

Dust 2’s B site is one of the toughest to retake. Image via Valve

Another tough-to-retake site is B on Dust 2. Contrary to Inferno, CTs actually have three different entrances to the site if they lose it. But, without proper coordination, they’ll probably drop like flies due to tricky angles held by the new defenders.

A-site retakes on Dust 2 can also be difficult. Due to Short and CT spawn basically in the same position but on different levels, terrorists often need only two players to have all choke holds in check.

How to retake bomb sites on Dust 2 in CS:GO

All three entries on Dust 2’s B site are tight, so terrorists may completely smoke off or ignite two of them and heavily guard the remaining one, which will in most cases grant them a win. But, if you land your Flashes and nuke them with remaining Incendiaries and HE grenades, you should give yourself an edge to take it back.

Retaking A site on Dust 2 is more reliant on pure aim and reaction. It’s still tough to reclaim the site without proper Flashes, Smokes (on Short or Long, for example), and fast reflexes, but due to how open the space is, sometimes all you need is a bit of luck and game sense.

Ancient

Ancient looks stunning in Counter-Strike 2. Image via Valve

Ancient feels like one of the newer maps and fresher, but the map is now approaching its third year in the Active Duty pool. Added in December 2020, its layout and bombsite are quite unique when compared to other iconic CS maps. Both sites have four entries each, but, due to a vast mid lane and many cheeky angles, it’s easy to get entangled in a fight.

When playing CT side on Ancient, proper communication is essential, so you don’t get smashed on the map. Since mid is so important on the jungle-esque map, sites will often be left with one sole defender, while others should try to rotate through mid and choke points like Cave to gain advantage.

How to retake bomb sites on Ancient in CS:GO

If you’ve lost one site, you should at least have some control over mid, so you can quickly rotate. If not, retaking is often pointless. The main key to successful retakes on Ancient is entering as one and winning your opening duels. Due to the map’s construction, you will often bump into at least one enemy holding your choke point—if you want to have a shot at retaking, you need to prevail.

Once you do that, you should have some idea of the position of left terrorists. You should force them into the open field with some grenades or even consider a ninja defuse with smoke. Be wary, though, since in these cases they are often three steps ahead.

About the author