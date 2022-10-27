The BBC wants you to star in a new documentary about IEM Rio CS:GO Major

BBC and ESL have been preparing something special for the IEM CS:GO Rio Major.

The companies are teaming up to create a documentary for the event. The makers will be taking a glimpse behind the scenes “at what it’s like for your favorite teams and players,” and every CS:GO fan can be a part of it.

Awesome chance for any of you CS fans to be involved with a documentary feature about the Rio Major brought to you by everyone's favorite @OJBorg and BBC pic.twitter.com/ZuF1fcgle1 — Jason O'Toole (@MosesGG) October 26, 2022

“If you’re interested in getting involved and are over 18, please send us a brief email telling us why you’re the biggest fan, and you could be featured in our film,” the announcement reads.

The vice president of product development at ESL, Michał “Carmac” Blichiarz, shed some more light on the documentary on CS:GO’s subreddit. He revealed that it will premiere on ESL’s YouTube channel in January next year, free to watch worldwide. “The scale of the event is unprecedented for us, so we wanted to make sure the event got the right level of storytelling around it,” he said.

One of the people responsible for the production is OJ Borg, a British radio and television presenter employed by the BBC, who also regularly hosts ESL’s most notable events, like IEM Cologne and IEM Katowice.

So [email protected] going to be on stage in RIO 😢



But I am making this and would love you to be involved. https://t.co/SWw4zr8Udj pic.twitter.com/hZFUYMEnUE — OJ Borg (@OJBorg) October 26, 2022

IEM CS:GO Rio Major begins on Monday, Oct. 31. A total of 24 teams from all around the world will compete for a lion’s share of $1,250,000 throughout the two weeks. The event is scheduled to finish on Sunday, Nov. 13.