The 9 best CS:GO cases to open in 2020

CS:GO skins influenced the way monetization worked in the gaming world. Most new releases, like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and VALORANT, use the same formula of skin monetization. It’s a nice way to offer customizations to players without affecting gameplay.
Though saving up enough money to buy a skin you want is often a better idea than trying your chance with cases, some skins cost more than a second-hand car. If you’re feeling lucky, cases might be a great alternative to land valuable skins. You should be careful about not spending more than your favorite skin’s worth on cases, however.
Deciding on which cases to open may be a struggle since there are countless options available on the Steam market. To save you time, we’ve gathered a list of the best CS:GO cases to open both in terms of value and popularity.
Shattered Web case
The Shattered Web case features some of the most artistic gun skins in CS:GO. Almost all of them have graffiti-like designs, including a popular AWP skin that has a post-apocalyptic vibe to it.
The case contains the following:
- MP5-SD | Acid Wash
- Nova | Plume
- G3SG1 | Black Sand
- R8 Revolver | Memento
- Dual Berettas | Balance
- SCAR-20 | Torn
- M249 | Warbird
- PP-Bizon | Embargo
- AK-47 | Rat Rod
- AUG | Arctic Wolf
- MP7 | Neon Ply
- P2000 | Obsidian
- Tec-9 | Decimator
- SG 553 | Colony IV
- SSG 08 | Bloodshot
- AWP | Containment Breach
- MAC-10 | Stalker
- Exceedingly Rare Mystery Item
Glove case
Most cases feature an extra rare offering that happens to be a knife skin. The Glove case offers a glove skin instead of a knife, however. Aside from a small chance to get the gloves, the case also includes tropical-themed gun skins for some of the most popular weapons in the game.
The case contains the following possible drops:
- CZ75-Auto | Polymer
- Glock-18 | Ironwork
- MP7 | Cirrus
- Galil AR | Black Sand
- MP9 | Sand Scale
- MAG-7 | Sonar
- P2000 | Turf
- Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts
- G3SG1 | Stinger
- M4A1-S | Flashback
- Nova | Gila
- USP-S | Cyrex
- FAMAS | Mecha Industries
- P90 | Shallow Grave
- Sawed-Off | Wasteland Princess
- SSG 08 | Dragonfire
- M4A4 | Buzz Kill
- Exceedingly Rare Gloves
Gamma case
The Gamma case features detailed skins that laid the foundation of some of the most incredible skins to hit the Steam market. Some of the textures included in the case resemble professional street art and give you a gangsta look in the game.
The case contains the following possible drops:
- Five-SeveN | Violent Daimyo
- MAC-10 | Carnivore
- Nova | Exo
- P250 | Iron Clad
- PP-Bizon | Harvester
- SG 553 | Aerial
- Tec-9 | Ice Cap
- AUG | Aristocrat
- AWP | Phobos
- P90 | Chopper
- R8 Revolver | Reboot
- Sawed-Off | Limelight
- M4A4 | Desolate Space
- P2000 | Imperial Dragon
- SCAR-20 | Bloodsport
- Glock-18 | Wasteland Rebel
- M4A1-S | Mecha Industries
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item
Prisma case
The Prisma case includes some of the most colorful skins in CS:GO. M4A1 The Emperor is also one of the most popular skins for the gun. It may look even cooler if you have a blue knife to go with it.
The case contains the following possible drops:
- FAMAS | Crypsis
- AK-47 | Uncharted
- MAC-10 | Whitefish
- Galil AR | Akoben
- MP7 | Mischief
- P250 | Verdigris
- P90 | Off World
- AWP | Atheris
- Tec-9 | Bamboozle
- Desert Eagle | Light Rail
- MP5-SD | Gauss
- UMP-45 | Moonrise
- R8 Revolver | Skull Crusher
- AUG | Momentum
- XM1014 | Incinegator
- Five-SeveN | Angry Mob
- M4A4 | The Emperor
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item
Clutch case
The Clutch case includes some of the best skins with a darker color range. The pink USP-S skin is the only exception to its theme. It’s also one of the few cases that offers a pair of gloves instead of a knife skin.
The case contains the following possible drops:
- PP-Bizon | Night Riot
- Five-SeveN | Flame Test
- MP9 | Black Sand
- P2000 | Urban Hazard
- R8 Revolver | Grip
- SG 553 | Aloha
- XM1014 | Oxide Blaze
- Glock-18 | Moonrise
- Negev | Lionfish
- Nova | Wild Six
- MAG-7 | SWAG-7
- UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf
- AUG | Stymphalian
- AWP | Mortis
- USP-S | Cortex
- M4A4 | Neo-Noir
- MP7 | Bloodsport
- Exceedingly Rare Gloves
Prisma 2 case
The Prisma 2 case is similar to its predecessor and improves upon the colorful tones that the CS:GO community loved. The case features futuristic-looking skins with bright colors and great art.
The case contains the following possible drops:
- AUG | Tom Cat
- AWP | Capillary
- CZ75-Auto | Distressed
- Desert Eagle | Blue Ply
- MP5-SD | Desert Strike
- Negev | Prototype
- R8 Revolver | Bone Forged
- P2000 | Acid Etched
- Sawed-Off | Apocalypto
- SCAR-20 | Enforcer
- SG 553 | Darkwing
- SSG 08 | Fever Dream
- AK-47 | Phantom Disruptor
- MAC-10 | Disco Tech
- MAG-7 | Justice
- M4A1-S | Player Two
- Glock-18 | Bullet Queen
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item
CS20 case
The CS20 case was introduced to celebrate Counter-Strike’s 20th anniversary. It features some of the most stylish skins to date, like the Wildfire AWP and the Commemoration FAMAS. Aside from those, the overall color scheme of the case is on the darker side and they’re all great mementos to remember CS’ 20th birthday.
The case contains the following possible drops:
- Dual Berettas | Elite 1.6
- Tec-9 | Flash Out
- MAC-10 | Classic Crate
- MAG-7 | Popdog
- SCAR-20 | Assault
- FAMAS | Decommissioned
- Glock-18 | Sacrifice
- M249 | Aztec
- MP5-SD | Agent
- Five-SeveN | Buddy
- P250 | Inferno
- UMP-45 | Plastique
- MP9 | Hydra
- P90 | Nostalgia
- AUG | Death by Puppy
- AWP | Wildfire
- FAMAS | Commemoration
- Exceedingly Rare Classic Knife
Danger Zone case
Danger Zone was one of the most impactful patches in the CS:GO history. Alongside introducing a unique battle royale mode, it also came with awesome skins. The AK-47 joined the Asiimov family while the AWP got another futuristic skin.
The case contains the following possible drops:
- MP9 | Modest Threat
- Glock-18 | Oxide Blaze
- Nova | Wood Fired
- M4A4 | Magnesium
- Sawed-Off | Black Sand
- SG 553 | Danger Close
- Tec-9 | Fubar
- G3SG1 | Scavenger
- Galil AR | Signal
- MAC-10 | Pipe Down
- P250 | Nevermore
- USP-S | Flashback
- UMP-45 | Momentum
- Desert Eagle | Mecha Industries
- MP5-SD | Phosphor
- AK-47 | Asiimov
- AWP | Neo-Noir
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item
Horizon case
The Horizon case includes must-have skins for anyone who likes neon colors. The Neon Rider AK-47 skin makes you feel like a villain in an ’80s sci-fi movie while other skins represent the overall theme with slightly darker colors.
The case contains the following possible drops:
- AUG | Amber Slipstream
- Dual Berettas | Shred
- Glock-18 | Warhawk
- MP9 | Capillary
- P90 | Traction
- R8 Revolver | Survivalist
- Tec-9 | Snek-9
- CZ75-Auto | Eco
- G3SG1 | High Seas
- Nova | Toy Soldier
- AWP | PAW
- MP7 | Powercore
- M4A1-S | Nightmare
- Sawed-Off | Devourer
- FAMAS | Eye of Athena
- AK-47 | Neon Rider
- Desert Eagle | Code Red
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item