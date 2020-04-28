The 9 best CS:GO cases to open in 2020

CS:GO skins influenced the way monetization worked in the gaming world. Most new releases, like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and VALORANT, use the same formula of skin monetization. It’s a nice way to offer customizations to players without affecting gameplay.

Though saving up enough money to buy a skin you want is often a better idea than trying your chance with cases, some skins cost more than a second-hand car. If you’re feeling lucky, cases might be a great alternative to land valuable skins. You should be careful about not spending more than your favorite skin’s worth on cases, however.

Deciding on which cases to open may be a struggle since there are countless options available on the Steam market. To save you time, we’ve gathered a list of the best CS:GO cases to open both in terms of value and popularity.

Shattered Web case

Image via Valve

The Shattered Web case features some of the most artistic gun skins in CS:GO. Almost all of them have graffiti-like designs, including a popular AWP skin that has a post-apocalyptic vibe to it.

The case contains the following:

MP5-SD | Acid Wash

Nova | Plume

G3SG1 | Black Sand

R8 Revolver | Memento

Dual Berettas | Balance

SCAR-20 | Torn

M249 | Warbird

PP-Bizon | Embargo

AK-47 | Rat Rod

AUG | Arctic Wolf

MP7 | Neon Ply

P2000 | Obsidian

Tec-9 | Decimator

SG 553 | Colony IV

SSG 08 | Bloodshot

AWP | Containment Breach

MAC-10 | Stalker

Exceedingly Rare Mystery Item

Glove case

Image via Valve

Most cases feature an extra rare offering that happens to be a knife skin. The Glove case offers a glove skin instead of a knife, however. Aside from a small chance to get the gloves, the case also includes tropical-themed gun skins for some of the most popular weapons in the game.

The case contains the following possible drops:

CZ75-Auto | Polymer

Glock-18 | Ironwork

MP7 | Cirrus

Galil AR | Black Sand

MP9 | Sand Scale

MAG-7 | Sonar

P2000 | Turf

Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts

G3SG1 | Stinger

M4A1-S | Flashback

Nova | Gila

USP-S | Cyrex

FAMAS | Mecha Industries

P90 | Shallow Grave

Sawed-Off | Wasteland Princess

SSG 08 | Dragonfire

M4A4 | Buzz Kill

Exceedingly Rare Gloves

Gamma case

Image via Valve

The Gamma case features detailed skins that laid the foundation of some of the most incredible skins to hit the Steam market. Some of the textures included in the case resemble professional street art and give you a gangsta look in the game.

The case contains the following possible drops:

Five-SeveN | Violent Daimyo

MAC-10 | Carnivore

Nova | Exo

P250 | Iron Clad

PP-Bizon | Harvester

SG 553 | Aerial

Tec-9 | Ice Cap

AUG | Aristocrat

AWP | Phobos

P90 | Chopper

R8 Revolver | Reboot

Sawed-Off | Limelight

M4A4 | Desolate Space

P2000 | Imperial Dragon

SCAR-20 | Bloodsport

Glock-18 | Wasteland Rebel

M4A1-S | Mecha Industries

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Prisma case

Image via Valve

The Prisma case includes some of the most colorful skins in CS:GO. M4A1 The Emperor is also one of the most popular skins for the gun. It may look even cooler if you have a blue knife to go with it.

The case contains the following possible drops:

FAMAS | Crypsis

AK-47 | Uncharted

MAC-10 | Whitefish

Galil AR | Akoben

MP7 | Mischief

P250 | Verdigris

P90 | Off World

AWP | Atheris

Tec-9 | Bamboozle

Desert Eagle | Light Rail

MP5-SD | Gauss

UMP-45 | Moonrise

R8 Revolver | Skull Crusher

AUG | Momentum

XM1014 | Incinegator

Five-SeveN | Angry Mob

M4A4 | The Emperor

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Clutch case

Image via Valve

The Clutch case includes some of the best skins with a darker color range. The pink USP-S skin is the only exception to its theme. It’s also one of the few cases that offers a pair of gloves instead of a knife skin.

The case contains the following possible drops:

PP-Bizon | Night Riot

Five-SeveN | Flame Test

MP9 | Black Sand

P2000 | Urban Hazard

R8 Revolver | Grip

SG 553 | Aloha

XM1014 | Oxide Blaze

Glock-18 | Moonrise

Negev | Lionfish

Nova | Wild Six

MAG-7 | SWAG-7

UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf

AUG | Stymphalian

AWP | Mortis

USP-S | Cortex

M4A4 | Neo-Noir

MP7 | Bloodsport

Exceedingly Rare Gloves

Prisma 2 case

Image via Valve

The Prisma 2 case is similar to its predecessor and improves upon the colorful tones that the CS:GO community loved. The case features futuristic-looking skins with bright colors and great art.

The case contains the following possible drops:

AUG | Tom Cat

AWP | Capillary

CZ75-Auto | Distressed

Desert Eagle | Blue Ply

MP5-SD | Desert Strike

Negev | Prototype

R8 Revolver | Bone Forged

P2000 | Acid Etched

Sawed-Off | Apocalypto

SCAR-20 | Enforcer

SG 553 | Darkwing

SSG 08 | Fever Dream

AK-47 | Phantom Disruptor

MAC-10 | Disco Tech

MAG-7 | Justice

M4A1-S | Player Two

Glock-18 | Bullet Queen

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

CS20 case

Image via Valve

The CS20 case was introduced to celebrate Counter-Strike’s 20th anniversary. It features some of the most stylish skins to date, like the Wildfire AWP and the Commemoration FAMAS. Aside from those, the overall color scheme of the case is on the darker side and they’re all great mementos to remember CS’ 20th birthday.

The case contains the following possible drops:

Dual Berettas | Elite 1.6

Tec-9 | Flash Out

MAC-10 | Classic Crate

MAG-7 | Popdog

SCAR-20 | Assault

FAMAS | Decommissioned

Glock-18 | Sacrifice

M249 | Aztec

MP5-SD | Agent

Five-SeveN | Buddy

P250 | Inferno

UMP-45 | Plastique

MP9 | Hydra

P90 | Nostalgia

AUG | Death by Puppy

AWP | Wildfire

FAMAS | Commemoration

Exceedingly Rare Classic Knife

Danger Zone case

Image via Valve

Danger Zone was one of the most impactful patches in the CS:GO history. Alongside introducing a unique battle royale mode, it also came with awesome skins. The AK-47 joined the Asiimov family while the AWP got another futuristic skin.

The case contains the following possible drops:

MP9 | Modest Threat

Glock-18 | Oxide Blaze

Nova | Wood Fired

M4A4 | Magnesium

Sawed-Off | Black Sand

SG 553 | Danger Close

Tec-9 | Fubar

G3SG1 | Scavenger

Galil AR | Signal

MAC-10 | Pipe Down

P250 | Nevermore

USP-S | Flashback

UMP-45 | Momentum

Desert Eagle | Mecha Industries

MP5-SD | Phosphor

AK-47 | Asiimov

AWP | Neo-Noir

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Horizon case

Image via Valve

The Horizon case includes must-have skins for anyone who likes neon colors. The Neon Rider AK-47 skin makes you feel like a villain in an ’80s sci-fi movie while other skins represent the overall theme with slightly darker colors.

The case contains the following possible drops: