TenZ is staying with Cloud9’s CS:GO team as a pro and content creator

After losing a majority of its pro Counter-Strike team this month, Cloud9 revealed today that Tyson “TenZ” Ngo will be remaining with the team as a pro player and content creator.

Two weeks ago, Gen.G entered the competitive CS:GO scene by acquiring three of C9’s players—Timothy “autimatic” Ta, Kenneth “koosta” Suen, and in-game leader Damian “daps” Steele. Now, the only players left on C9 are stand-in Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik and TenZ.

Cloud9 on Twitter We’re happy to announce that @TenZ_CS is staying with the Cloud9 family as a Pro Player & content creator! Follow him here: 📷 IG: https://t.co/6UcIgxnf3m 🎥 YT: https://t.co/GfWIpb7xBx He’s live right now on @Twitch at https://t.co/VjCxvkqPGS! Go and give him a visit! 👀 https://t.co/41seOCjxIt

This was also solidified when C9 gave 24-year-old AWPer Óscar “mixwell” Cañellas permission to explore his options away from the team. It was a tough year for C9, who struggled to find an identity and faltered in every event they attended. The last time this team won an event was at the beginning of 2018 when they took home North America’s first Major in Boston.

TenZ is an 18-year-old prospect who has plenty of potential to become a star, should he be given the right circumstances. His raw talent might have forced C9 to keep him while they explore their options in the CS:GO scene. They still have James “JamezIRL” Macaulay as a coach but lack players to fill in their roster.

C9 was once a beacon of light for NA at international events, but that title has now been shifted over to the star-studded roster of Team Liquid. It’ll be a tough road for this team to find a competent collection of players to represent them, but every team has had to go through trials and tribulations before.