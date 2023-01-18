Teamless no more: sdy signs with European CS:GO squad

The former NAVI player has found a new home.

Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev was teamless for fewer than three weeks, with the CS:GO player already penning a new contract with a European organization.

The Ukrainian joined Monte today, a European squad consisting of Ukrainian, Polish, and Jordanian players.

HERE WE GO! 🫡

⠀@somedieyoungCS joins Monte 🔥

The experience we lack.

The confidence we need.

The victories we are waiting for.

Wear our jersey with pride, bro✌️ #MonteGang pic.twitter.com/IUrLikp39v — MONTE ESPORTS 🇺🇦 (@Monte_Esports) January 18, 2023

Sdy spent the majority of 2022 as a stand-in in Natus Vincere, where he competed at some of the most important tournaments of the year. With the legendary CIS organization, Orudzhev won the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2022. He also reached the quarterfinals of IEM Rio CS:GO Major and the final of IEM Cologne 2022.

On Dec. 30, sdy bid farewell to NAVI and began his search for a new team.

He joins Monte, a team full of up-and-coming players. Players on the roster include one of Ukraine’s other promising names, Volodymyr “Woro2k” Veletniuk, and Polish talent in the Szymon “kRaSnaL” Mrozek.

The team mostly competes in B-tier tournaments. They’re participating in Elisa Invitational Winter 2023 and ESL Challenger League Season 44: Europe, which started this week.

With sdy on Monte’s roster, the squad will surely be looking to reach new heights after the addition of an experienced rifler. “Not the easy way, but I truly believe in this project, we will gain it step by step,” sdy said on Twitter today.