Team Vitality will not attend ESL One New York CS:GO qualifier due to scheduling conflicts⁠

Team Vitality—one of Counter-Strike top teams of 2019—has confirmed that it will not be attending the upcoming ESL One New York tournament due to scheduling problems. The team was one of four organizations invited to play in the qualifier this year, alongside BIG Clan, G2 Esports, and Mousesports.

Nathan “NBK” Schmitt revealed the news to the fans, saying that “it would overbook [their] schedule for September,” which is when ESL One New York 2019 takes place. He also said that the team needs some rest before IEM Chicago, which will take place from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21. As a result, Vitality cannot play in the qualifiers for the New York event.

Nathan Schmitt on Twitter Won’t be taking part in the ESL One NYC Qualifier, it would overbook our schedule for September as we got invited to tournaments and rest is much needed now in order to be back in shape for Chicago & the Global Challenge. Really sucks to miss this one again, it is how it is!

Vitality has been on a tear over the past few months, winning a few high-tier tournaments and placing in the top three of a few others. The roster has pushed themselves into second place in the HLTV world rankings, which is a new high for the organization.

XTQZZZ on Twitter Nous ne participerons pas au close New York aujourd’hui. Nous partons dès demain pour le global challenge à dallas et moi ce soir. Le calendrier et le nombre d’événement que nous avons du faire exige de faire des choix. Gl @G2esports pour la qualif 💪💪💪

Two days ago, Vitality placed second at ESL One Cologne 2019, losing to Team Liquid in the Grand Finals. The team also took first place at the season seven of the ECS and won cs_summit 4 this year. The team boasts one of the strongest rosters in the world, having taken down teams like Astralis, NRG Esports, Fnatic, and ENCE.

You can, however, look forward to watching Vitality at the ESEA Global Challenge in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 13 to Sunday, July 14. They will take on some talented teams at that event as well, including FURIA and Sprout.