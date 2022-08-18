Team Vitality partners with betting company GG.BET

Betting company GG.BET has partnered with Team Vitality’s CS:GO team.

Shortly after acquiring ENCE rifler Lotan “Spinx” Giladi, Vitality revealed their newest partnership with GG.BET as their official betting partner. GG.BET’s partnership with Vitality’s CS:GO team will include the betting company creating experiences for Vitality fans at various events. GG.BET’s logo will be placed on the Vitality CS:GO lineup’s jerseys throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023.

Today marks the beginning of a new adventure for our CS:GO team.



We unite to win: the new Vitality era.



Orange is the new black and yellow 🟠⚫🟡 pic.twitter.com/XfG4RukqN4 — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) August 18, 2022

GG.BET is an international esports betting company that works with a number of different tournament organizers, streamers, and content creators. Apart from Team Vitality, GG.BET also currently works with Natus Vincere through a similar partnership.

“We are pleased to announce a partnership with Team Vitality, a world-class esports team whose successes we have been following with great interest for a long time,” GG.BET CEO Dmitry Voshkarin said. “For GG.BET, this is a logical stage of our plans to expand into new markets and provide continuous support for esports development. We are looking forward to implementing joint projects and will work hard to make GG.BET users and Vitality fans happy.”

In January 2022, Vitality announced it had acquired the Astralis trio of dupreeh, Magisk, and coach zonic in hopes of building a Danish-French superteam. Apart from a second-place finish at BLAST Premier Spring Finals, however, the results have been underwhelming in 2022.

The new Vitality CS:GO roster iteration will make its debut in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups in late August.