Tarik has high hopes for Counter-Strike 2 after beta, as long as Valve gets one thing right

As a first-person shooter aficionado and former CS:GO pro and current VALORANT streamer, Tarik was always going to dabble in the Counter-Strike 2 limited test after its announcement.

The 27-year-old Twitch star has been a huge fan of everything he’s seen so far. He was quick to point out that it’s been nothing short of “cool” and fun” so far, which are words that keep popping up. But like fellow streamer Shroud, who is concerned about the new smokes even though everyone seems to be hyping it up, Tarik has some reservations.

“I think it’s cool, but like, I hope there’s way more shit coming,” he said. In his view, it’s basically Counter-Strike but a little different in its current state, although he admitted the existing changes are “fucking huge.”

Still, he “hopes to god way more shit” is added on release, which would make it more of a proper sequel rather than a hefty update, and in turn, add to the fun.

Given he pivoted to streaming VALORANT almost exclusively in 2022 and it paid off big time, it’s too early to tell whether the Turkish-American has been swooned by CS2’s release and if he may pack in the Riot Games hero shooter for a comeback. If Valve announces more changes, however, that could be a different story.

At this stage, they’ve announced responsive smokes, map overhauls, server tick rate changes, weapon model upgrades, user interface and visual effects changes, and changes to improve audio accuracy.

The official website does state the limited test only evaluates a subset of features, and there’s more to come, which will be revealed leading up to its Summer release.