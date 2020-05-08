Syman upset Na’Vi at ESL One: Road to Rio CIS

Syman, a CIS CS:GO team with upcoming players and Major-winning veteran Rustem “mou” Telepov, took down Natus Vincere 2-1 today at ESL One: Road to Rio CIS.

Mou and crew are the 59th-best team in the world, according to HLTV’s world rankings. Na’Vi, on the other hand, sit in third place but were previously the No. 1 CS:GO team in the world this year after winning IEM Katowice in February.

But that didn’t matter at all for Syman. The underdogs played with confidence today against the strongest team in the region.

Syman crushed Na’Vi on their map pick, Overpass, and only conceded four CT rounds to s1mple and crew in the first half, even though Na’Vi won the first pistol round. With such a deep advantage (11-4), Syman just closed out the game 16-4 by winning all of their CT rounds.

Na’Vi answered back on Dust II, but it was by a narrow margin. The Russians won 16-14 thanks to s1mple and electronic, who combined for 66 kills, carrying the rest of the team.

On Train, Syman showed their strength once again by crushing Na’Vi’s CT-side once more with another 11-4 win in the first round. Their tactical game and team play were on point, and although Na’Vi reacted in the second half, Syman closed out the game 16-12 to take the series win.

None of the Syman players really stood out individually, but the 19-year-old Nicolas “Keoz” Dgus was the top-fragger for them with 60 kills. As for Na’Vi, this was one of those games where s1mple’s efforts weren’t enough to save the rest of the team. The Ukrainian star had 73 kills, followed by electronic’s 59 frags.

With today’s result, Na’Vi move into third place in ESL One: Road to Rio CIS Group B after four matches (2-2). Every team in the group has the same record, but Virtus Pro are in first due to their round difference.