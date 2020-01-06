Stewie2K gives his share of Mythic Cup’s prize money to his teammates

Team Liquid’s CS:GO star Jake “Stewie2K” Yip literally played Mythic Cup five just for fun. The 21-year-old decided to divide his share of Mythic Cup’s prize money with the rest of the team.

Mythic Cup five was an online tournament organized by Mythic, the most famous streaming team in CS:GO. Stewie2K’s squad, named Just For Fun, won it yesterday and earned $3,000. The team featured Stewie2K, Matthew “Wardell” Yu, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, Anthony “vanity” Malaspina, and Abdo “c4lypso” Agha.

Just For Fun played four series to win Mythic Cup five, taking down New England Whalers, Team Divine, eUnited, and Rugratz. And after winning the tournament, Stewie2K told his team that they could split the prize money amongst themselves.

“You guys can take the prize money and divide among you four,” Stewie2K said. “No, I’m serious, just divide it by four.”

Stewie2K’s Twitch chat instantly started spamming hearts for his gesture and his teammates were flattered. Stewie2K earned thousands of dollars in the 2019 season with Liquid, who won six major CS:GO tournaments and completed the Intel Grand Slam, which gives an extra $1 million.

His share from Mythic Cup five, however, may help his teammates since everybody else is teamless at the moment, including WARDELL, who’s one of the best snipers in North America.

For now, Stewie2K has been mostly playing PUGs. He’ll likely take a break from his stream soon, though, when Liquid start to prepare for the 2020 season, which will kick off with the BLAST Premier Spring Series on Jan. 31.