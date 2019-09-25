Steel joins Singularity’s ESEA roster

CS:GO veteran Joshua “steel” Nissan was added to Team Singularity’s ESEA lineup yesterday.

Gage “Infinite” Green joined alongside steel to link up with Cameron “hydrex” Kern and Alan “Shakezullah” Hardeman. The players could be transferred to Chaos, an organization that recently parted ways with its Swedish roster, according to a report from Rush B Media.

But to keep their spot in ESEA MDL season 32, they have to play eight of the first nine matches. Former Cloud9 player William “RUSH” Wierzba and ex-Heroic player Niels-Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen are both reportedly being targeted to complete the roster if the team signs with Chaos. If this move is confirmed, Shakezullah would reportedly remain as the team’s head coach.

Steel has been away from the competitive scene since June after Ghost Gaming released its entire CS:GO roster aside from AWPer Matthew “WARDELL” Yu, who was released this week. The Canadian veteran has been in the scene since 2010 when he played Counter-Strike: Source. Steel is regarded as one of the best in-game leaders in North America.

Infinite has been a free agent since Lazarus dropped its CS:GO roster last month. RUSH is still under contract with C9 and would need to be bought out to be signed.

There’s a lot of uncertainty rounding Singularity’s CS:GO roster at the moment. The players and org are expected to make an announcement in the next few days since they’re one of the only teams that haven’t debut at ESEA MDL season 32 yet.