Sprout benches denis

German CS:GO rifler Denis Howell is no longer a part of Sprout’s active lineup, the organization announced today. The 26-year-old has been benched with immediate effect following a disappointing run of results that almost saw the team get relegated from ESEA Premier.

This puts an end to denis’ second stint with the organization, which lasted from September 2019 until today. During this recent spell, he helped Sprout win some minor tournaments, such as the ESL Meisterschaft: Spring in May 2021. He previously played for the German organization between December 2017 and May 2019, when he left to play for BIG.

Goodbye old friend! 💚

It is with sadness that we announce: @denisCSGO is no longer part of our team. We are thankful for the years spent together and wish you nothing but truly the best. You will be missed and always hold a special place in our hearts!



Safe travels! 🌱 pic.twitter.com/yeu4xzKkfg — Sprout (@sproutGG) July 29, 2021

“After a rather successful ending of the latter half of 2020 together with snatchie and dycha, everything went downhill and we had a horrible season in 2021 with our German lineup with some glimmers of hope, but we couldn’t quite make it,” denis said in a statement to HLTV. “Thus our coach, enkay J, decided that they want to try something new and want a fresh start after the summer break.”

Denis is one of the veterans of the German Counter-Strike scene. He’s been playing professionally since 2012 and has represented organizations like PENTA and mousesports as well. He said on Twitter that his future is uncertain at the moment, but he’s available to listen to offers.

This move leaves Sprout with just four players in its starting lineup, but the organization will have some time to find a new fifth since the summer player break will end on Aug. 15. HLTV reported on Saturday, July 25 that Sprout was considering moving back to an international lineup just six months after putting together an all-German team.