Source code for CS:GO and Team Fortress 2 leaked, putting players in danger of exploitation

The source code for CS:GO and Team Fortress 2 leaked earlier today on 4chan. This has caused many people to recommend that players should avoid playing either game since it could put them in danger of exploitation.

Since the source files are now available, many hackers will likely be messing with the online servers, which in turn could impact millions of players who access either game’s online modes.

Source code for both CS:GO and TF2 dated 2017/2018 that was made available to Source engine licencees was leaked to the public today. pic.twitter.com/qWEQGbq9Y6 — Steam Database (@SteamDB) April 22, 2020

The source code in question is from 2017-18, which was previously made available to Source engine licensees to use. But even though the code is from an older model, the files inside could lead to advanced exploits being developed for both titles.

Valve has yet to comment on the leak, but multiple community-run servers for TF2, like Creators.TF and Red Sun, have announced that they’ll be shutting down all operations until something is done to counter potential exploitation. Reddit moderators on r/tf2 and r/counterstrike are recommending that players completely avoid playing either game, at least until Valve responds.

Due to the recent source code leak we will be closing our servers for the forseeable future. This is because of the uncertainty surrounding security of our infrastructure, as well as a potential for damage to be caused to your computer.https://t.co/gWcIKRMPdj — Creators.TF (@CreatorsTF) April 22, 2020

These measures are being pushed to try to keep players safe from any Remote Code Execute (RCE), which has been used in the past to push viruses, turn on aimbot for any player, or delete inventory items through the servers.

“Basically you are significantly more vulnerable in multiplayer matches,” an r/tf2 moderator said. “It is definitely possible that someone could install a virus on your machine by just being in the same server. Your items and steam profile could also be targeted. For your own safety we would advise that you hold off playing until this problem has been resolved. I do not know how long that will be but we will keep you posted.”

PSA: DO NOT PLAY TF2 OR CS:GO, OR ANY VALVE MULTIPLAYER GAME RIGHT NOW

Someone leaked source code of these two games on 4chan and they have already found a vulnerability allowing for remote code execution, so your PC can get infected (and your game can start aimbotting) just by — Nikki (@nikkehtine) April 22, 2020

Until an official statement is made by Valve, it’s recommended that CS:GO and TF2 players avoid playing online or booting up the game entirely, if possible. There haven’t been any confirmed RCE attempts yet, but it’s better to proceed with caution.