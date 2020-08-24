Smooya and Spinx join c0ntact on trial

C0ntact Gaming has added smooya and Lotan “Spinx” Giladi to its CS:GO team on a trial basis, the organization announced today.

The duo will reportedly replace Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov and Luka “emi” Vuković in c0ntact’s starting lineup. Smooya hasn’t played for a professional team since March.

The 21-year-old British player spent two months playing for Chaos in North America earlier this year but was released at the end of March since he was unable to secure a P1 Visa amid the coronavirus pandemic. The AWPer is most well known for his time with BIG between 2018 and 2019 when he helped the German team reach the finals of ESL One Cologne in July 2018 and make a playoff run at the FACEIT London Major in September 2018.

Spinx, on the other hand, has little to no professional experience but he’s one of the highest-rated players in the FACEIT Pro League (FPL) Europe, a third-party matchmaking platform for pros and streamers, this month. This opportunity with c0ntact will mark Spinx’s first experience on a pro team.

I will be standing in for @c0ntactCS the next couple of weeks. Excited to get back into official matches with a dedicated team, thank you for the chance @NeiL_Mcs🥳



I will be joining as 2nd AWP along side the beast @SpinxCSGO, super pumped to see what we can achieve pic.twitter.com/u2YrtuNv3d — Owen Butterfield (@smooyacs) August 24, 2020

With the additions of smooya and Spinx, c0ntact is changing its CS:GO lineup for the second time in 2020. The org acquired Snappi to replace Nestor “LETN1” Tanić in June after the team had bad results in previous tournaments, such as Flashpoint season one and ESL One: Road to Rio Europe, the first Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament in the region.

With Snappi, c0ntact didn’t qualify for cs_summit six, the second RMR event. They’ve been playing in minor tournaments since the new season started this month.

Smooya and Spinx will debut on Friday, Aug. 28 at Malta Vibes week nine. They’re in Group D alongside Spirit, Dignitas, and AVEZ.