Skyesports Masters 2024 CS2: Schedule, results, streams, and more

Indian-based tournament organizer Skyesports sees its Counter-Strike 2 circuit reach its highest point yet with the Skyesports Masters 2024, an eight-team tournament featuring a mix of top-tier talent from Europe and the very best in Indian CS2 go head-to-head for the lion’s share of $350,000 USD from April 8 to 14.

Recommended Videos

The event was originally supposed to be held on LAN in Mumbai, a major step in the revitalization of Indian Counter-Strike, but organizers struggled to secure a venue due to country elections blocking approval. Instead, Skyesports Masters 2024 will be run out of Europe, with local qualifier Gods Reign given full travel support to compete in the region.

Gods Reign has been on the rise over the past month, but they’ll face their greatest challenge yet with the likes of ENCE, BIG, NiP, and OG in their way. Will the Indian squad shock the CS2 world? Here’s everything you need to know about Skyesports Masters CS2 2024: Event schedule, results, how to watch, and more.

Skyesports Masters 2024 CS2 format

Gods Reign, India’s top squad, flies the flag at Skyesports Masters 2024. Photo via Gods Reign on X (Twitter)

Skyesports Masters was originally designed as a franchised Indian league but after Valve’s August 2023 announcement to limit closed franchised leagues, a change was made to an eight-team double-elimination bracket.

Five teams received direct invites to the tournament, while three teams braved qualifiers to attend: Two through Europe, and one through India. The eight squads have been reseeded into the bracket with all matches being best-of-three. The grand final will be a best-of-five.

Apart from the $105,000 prize purse for winning Skyesports Masters, the champions will also qualify for the Skyesports Championship 2024, which is a yet-to-be-announced event featuring winners of past tournaments hosted by the organizer.

Skyesports Masters 2024 CS2 schedule and results

Skyesports Masters 2024 is set to begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All match times are in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.

Monday, April 8

8:30am: ENCE vs. ForZe Winner proceeds to the upper bracket semifinal. Loser falls to the lower bracket.

11am: Aurora vs. OG Winner proceeds to the upper bracket semifinal. Loser falls to the lower bracket.



Tuesday, April 9

8:30am: BIG vs. BetBoom Winner proceeds to the upper bracket semifinal. Loser falls to the lower bracket.

11am: NiP vs. Gods Reign Winner proceeds to the upper bracket semifinal. Loser falls to the lower bracket.



Wednesday, April 10

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to the lower bracket quarterfinal. Loser is eliminated.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to the lower bracket quarterfinal. Loser is eliminated.



Thursday, April 11

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to the upper bracket final. Loser falls to the lower bracket.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to the upper bracket final. Loser falls to the lower bracket.



Friday, April 12

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to the lower bracket final. Loser is eliminated.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to the lower bracket final. Loser is eliminated.



Saturday, April 13

6:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to the qualifying final, loser is eliminated.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to the grand final, loser falls to the qualifying final.

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to the grand final, loser is eliminated.



Sunday, April 14

9:30am: TBD vs. TBD Grand final (best-of-five).



Skyesports Masters 2024 streams: How to watch

Skyesports Masters 2024 will be broadcast live in English on Twitch and YouTube and features an expert team of casters and analysts led by top talents like Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam and Adam “Dinko” Hawthorne. Full gameplay VODs will be accessible via each channel following the conclusion of the matchday.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more