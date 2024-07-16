CS2 players still furious over hitbox issues almost a year after launch: ‘What the f**k is this Valve?’

Valve’s current heavyweight title, CS2, has dealt with plenty of technical issues since it launched last September. But one issue, hitboxes, has remained a prominent problem players face, and they’ve begged the company to do something about it for months.

One Reddit thread that gained traction on July 16 showed a player helplessly shooting straight at the opponent’s head with taps, bursts, and even full auto sprays. The CT player wasn’t even moving—a textbook example of an easy target. Nevertheless, bullets went straight through their player model and failed to count as hits. This is just one of many examples that have been cropping up in the past few months where players try with all their might to make bullets hit.

In this case, players believe the issue might have been caused by the player in question being disconnected while their player model is still being rendered. In CS:GO, such cases would result in the player model entirely disappearing from the game the instant a player disconnects. Valve apparently fixed the problem, but it seems like it still appears in CS2 matches occasionally.

A more glaring example of hitboxes and hit registration failing to work properly was posted a day earlier, where a player scoped into Palace on Mirage and shot straight through an opponent but the bullet didn’t register. The player even uploaded a slow-motion video as proof of the hitboxes and networking being the issues rather than their faulty aim.

On both of these threads and many others that have been posted, players expressed their dissatisfaction with Valve’s handling of the network issues plaguing CS2 since its release. From hitboxes to hit registration to rubber-banding and other problems, CS2 has suffered from daily technical problems hindering gameplay. Add to that Valve’s lackluster updates with one or two patch notes total fixing so-called “gaps in geometry” and you have a very, very angry player base.

CS2 still continues to attract a massive number of players, with over 1.5 million concurrent players daily. It’s been on a downward trend in the past few months, though, which is likely somewhat related to the game’s incessant and unfixed bugs.

