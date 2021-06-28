Sinners and Team oNe qualify for ESL Pro League Season 14

Czech CS:GO team Sinners and Brazilian squad Team oNe have secured spots at the next edition of ESL Pro League following victories in ESEA Premier Europe and North America respectively on Sunday, June 27.

It’s a great achievement, especially for Sinners, who speedran the entire ESEA circuit, going from Open to Pro League in five seasons. It was the first time they played in ESEA Premier and they couldn’t have won it without the experience of former mousesports AWPer Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný. The 30-year-old arrived in the Czech team in December 2020 and gave Sinners a huge firepower upgrade.

They have made it to the #ESLProLeague @teamoneesports!🏆



The Brazilian squad with a fenomenal run through the playoffs, and we are looking forward to see them compete against the worlds very best! 🇧🇷🇬🇹🙌 pic.twitter.com/RxdREEIWtV — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) June 28, 2021

For Team oNe, it was their ninth time in ESEA Premier and the Brazilians surprised everyone in the playoffs, gaining steam following middling results in the group stage (4-3 campaign).

Sinners had a far more dominant run during the ESEA Premier Season 37 group stage (6-2 campaign) and just kept the rythym in the playoffs where they beat BLINK, BIG, and AGO twice to win the competition and earn a spot in ESL Pro League, one of the most prestigious CS:GO tournaments.

The Czech team didn’t give AGO a chance in the best-of-five grand final. They had a 1-0 advantage and closed the series with ease, winning on Nuke (16-8) and Vertigo (16-12). Oskar and Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar combined for an outstanding 99 frags. The pair were the two highest-rated players of the entire ESEA Premier Europe Season 37, having finished with a 1.26 and 1.25 rating respectively, after 25 maps.

It will be the first time a Czech team will play in ESL Pro League and Sinners’ in-game leader couldn’t hide his satisfaction in the post-match interview.

“As you can see in these six months we grew so much, and I think it’s mostly because of [oskar],” Sebastian “beastik” Daňo said. “I can’t even describe how impactful he is in everything we do.”

Team oNe also had a perfect run in the ESEA Premier North America Season 37 playoffs. The Brazilians defeated Chococheck in the opening match and beat Triumph in the upper bracket semis. The tough test would come later because they had to take down Extra Salt, one of the best teams of the region at the moment, twice.

They arrived in the grand finals with a 1-0 map advantage and won the tournament after three maps: Mirage (16-13), Ancient (10-16), and Inferno (16-8). 21-year-old Matheus “pesadelo” Panisset put up a classy display, especially in the first two maps of the finals and finished the series with a 1.42 rating and 74-51 K/D ratio. The Brazilians will have a chance to do better in ESL Pro League Season 14, after being one of the first teams to be knocked out from ESL Pro League season 13 earlier this year.

With Team oNe and Sinners qualified for ESL Pro League Season 14, there are only eight spots up for grabs in the $750,000 event, which will be filled by the winner of ESEA Premier Australia and by the seven best teams in ESL’s world rankings. The tournament will run from Aug. 16 to Sept. 12.