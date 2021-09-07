Singularity unveils new CS:GO team spearheaded by GuardiaN

One of the best AWPers of all time has found a new organization to play for.

Team Singularity has signed a new CS:GO lineup headlined by former Natus Vincere duo Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács and Denis “seized” Kostin, alongside three up-and-coming Russian players in Evgeny “Norwi” Ermolin, Timur “clax” Sabirov, and Daniil “d1Ledez” Kustov, the organization announced today.

The team will be coached by the Russian skipper Artem “⁠Fierce⁠” Ivanov, which makes GuardiaN the only non-Russian member of the squad. It’s not like he’ll have any trouble communicating, though. He spent some of the best years of his career on Na’Vi playing alongside Russians and Ukrainians prior to joining FaZe Clan in 2017. The quintet had been playing under the tag BEZ ZP since July, but they’re yet to put some notable achievements under their belts.

“I’m very happy to be joining an esports organization once again,” GuardiaN said in an official statement. He’s been struggling to find a new team to play for since Na’Vi benched him in January 2020, ending his second stint within the org. “I think Team Singularity was the best choice for us and I’m looking forward to give it a 120%.”

This new lineup means a change of direction for Singularity since the Danish organization had been focusing on domestic lineups over the past one and a half years. The first goal for this new team is to reach the top 30 in HLTV’s world rankings.

“We needed a breath of fresh air, and therefore I decided to explore our options outside of the national borders once again, where I found this hungry and talented CIS team perfectly balanced with young machines and experienced knowledge,” Singularity’s founder and CEO Atle Stehouwer said. “I’ve high expectations to the team, and I’m looking forward to provide the framework necessary for this team to find further success in the scene.”

GuardiaN and crew currently have a 3-4 record in ESEA Advanced season 38 Europe, the division below ESEA Premier.