SEMPHIS calls jeorgesnorts the ‘NA ropz’ after his impressive performance in Americas RMR

Jeorge “jeorgesnorts” Endicott, one of the best CS:GO players in the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR), didn’t qualify for the IEM Rio Major like most of the stars did. But he has made a name for himself in the first big event of his short career.

The 19-year-old rifler of Nouns Esports was the seventh-best player of the Americas RMR in terms of rating (1.21) and K/D difference (+29), according to HLTV’s statistics. These numbers are similar to what world-class players like Team Liquid’s Keith “NAF” Markovic and FURIA’s fragging duo of Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato and Yuri “yuurih” Gomes achieved in the tournament.

Although jeorgesnorts’ hyper-carrying performances were unexpected for many of the viewers watching at home, they weren’t for the coach of Nouns Esports, Kory “SEMPHIS” Friesen. The former Cloud9, Complexity, and TSM player actually saw something special in jeorgesnorts right after he joined the team as head coach in March 2022, when they were still playing under Gaimin Gladiators.

“I think Jeorge is one of the people that when I first joined the team, I knew he’s one of the guys that’s going to be really good,” SEMPHIS said in an interview with HLTV. “I can pull up some old Discord logs, I have proof of this, and be like, ‘this guy is going to be really good.’ Obviously, he has a couple of things to work on, he’s younger, his comms could be up a bit, and maybe he zones in a little bit too hard. But, these are things that are minuscule in the grand scheme of things and they can be worked on.”

“So, if he reads this, it’s not a negative… he knows I’m not shitting on him or anything, it’s just, he’s not a complete player yet,” SEMPHIS said. “His mechanics are really insane, and he has really weird… it’s almost like he’s an NA ropz a little bit, he looks up to ropz a lot. But, he has that very similar passive lurk playstyle and he’s very hard to kill. He would definitely be very valuable for Liquid or any of those teams eventually. So, I definitely think you’ll see him doing big things in the future, personally.”

Despite jeorgesnorts’ best efforts, Noun Esports finished the Americas RMR with a 2-3 record on Oct. 8 and therefore couldn’t fight for the final IEM Rio Major spot that ended up going to Imperial, the very same team that eliminated them, in the last matches of the tournament on Oct. 9.

Nouns Esports’ next match will take place on Oct. 18 against LOS + oNe for ESL Challenger League season 42 North America.