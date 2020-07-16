ScreaM’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom, the self-proclaimed ‘eadshot machine, is a legend of modern Counter-Strike.
Over the course of his 10-year professional career, ScreaM has played for some of the top French and European squads in Counter-Strike history. VeryGames, Titan, Epsilon, G2 Esports, and Team Envy are just a few of the teams he’s represented.
The Belgian first made a name for himself in Counter-Strike: Source. The then 16-year-old joined 3DMAX, making his acquaintance with long-time teammate Richard “shox” Papillon.
Since then, he’s seen success with a number of teams and stunned fans with his pinpoint accuracy, his burst aim, and his tapping. In the end, he never won a major event though, tragically falling at the last hurdle.
Here’s Scream’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Video Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate ScreaM’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;