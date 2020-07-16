ScreaM’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

They talk about his one-taps.

Photo via Dreamhack

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom, the self-proclaimed ‘eadshot machine, is a legend of modern Counter-Strike.

Over the course of his 10-year professional career, ScreaM has played for some of the top French and European squads in Counter-Strike history. VeryGames, Titan, Epsilon, G2 Esports, and Team Envy are just a few of the teams he’s represented.

The Belgian first made a name for himself in Counter-Strike: Source. The then 16-year-old joined 3DMAX, making his acquaintance with long-time teammate Richard “shox” Papillon.

Since then, he’s seen success with a number of teams and stunned fans with his pinpoint accuracy, his burst aim, and his tapping. In the end, he never won a major event though, tragically falling at the last hurdle.

Here’s Scream’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor Settings

Resolution800×700
Texture Quality4:3
Scaling ModeBlack Bars
HZ240
BENQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI400
Sensitivity2.50
Hz1000
Mouse AccelerationOff
Windows Sensitivity6
Raw InputOn
Finalmouse Ultralight 2

Video Settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness80 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailLow
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabvled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeAnisotropic 4x
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate ScreaM’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;