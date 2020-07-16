ScreaM’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom, the self-proclaimed ‘eadshot machine, is a legend of modern Counter-Strike.

Over the course of his 10-year professional career, ScreaM has played for some of the top French and European squads in Counter-Strike history. VeryGames, Titan, Epsilon, G2 Esports, and Team Envy are just a few of the teams he’s represented.

The Belgian first made a name for himself in Counter-Strike: Source. The then 16-year-old joined 3DMAX, making his acquaintance with long-time teammate Richard “shox” Papillon.

Since then, he’s seen success with a number of teams and stunned fans with his pinpoint accuracy, his burst aim, and his tapping. In the end, he never won a major event though, tragically falling at the last hurdle.

Here’s Scream’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor Settings

Resolution 800×700 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Mode Black Bars HZ 240 BENQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.50 Hz 1000 Mouse Acceleration Off Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Finalmouse Ultralight 2

Video Settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 80 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabvled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate ScreaM’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

Viewmodel