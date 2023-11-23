ScreaM’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

ScreaM's legacy in Counter-Strike remains alive.

Scream competing at VCT EMEA Playoffs.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Though ScreaM abandoned a career in Counter-Strike esports in 2020 to switch to VALORANT, fans from all around the world still look up to the “Headshot Machine” and want to use his settings, crosshair, and viewmodel in CS2.

Luckily for fans, ScreaM plays CS2 occasionally when he’s free from his VALORANT obligations. If you want to play CS2 with the same settings the Belgian uses, here’s everything you need.

ScreaM’s mouse settings for CS2

DPI400
Sensitivity2.5
eDPI1000
Hz500
Zoom SensitivityOne
Windows SensitivitySix
Mouse: Finalmouse Classic Ergo 2

Related

ScreaM’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

ScreaM’s video settings for CS2

Resolution800×600
Aspect ratio4:3
Scaling ModeBlack Bars
Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness130 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture Filtering ModeAnitrosopic 4x
Shader DetailLow
Particle DetailUnknown
Ambient OcclusionUnknown
High Dynamic RangeUnknown
FidelityFX Super ResolutionUnknown
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyUnknown
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

ScreaM’s crosshair in CS2

Drawoutline1
Alpha255
Blue250
Green250
Red250
Dot1
Gap-999
Size3
Style 4
Thickness0.5
Sniper Width1

You can also import ScreaM’s crosshair code to CS2 instead of changing the crosshair values manually. ScreaM’s crosshair code is CSGO-NoQ4v-O6TV9-rsR9E-6PiDQ-nxjjD.

Related

How to change your crosshair in CS2

ScreaM’s viewmodel settings for CS2

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;

ScreaM’s launch options for CS2

  • -tickrate 128 -refresh 360 -console -novid

Using ScreaM’s CS2 settings will leave your game optimized, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that what is good for him will be good for you, especially when it comes to personal settings like crosshair and resolution. Nonetheless, it can serve as inspiration for you while you try to find the perfect settings for CS2.

Author

Leonardo Biazzi
Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

Latest Articles