ScreaM’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Though ScreaM abandoned a career in Counter-Strike esports in 2020 to switch to VALORANT, fans from all around the world still look up to the “Headshot Machine” and want to use his settings, crosshair, and viewmodel in CS2.
Luckily for fans, ScreaM plays CS2 occasionally when he’s free from his VALORANT obligations. If you want to play CS2 with the same settings the Belgian uses, here’s everything you need.
ScreaM’s mouse settings for CS2
ScreaM’s video settings for CS2
ScreaM’s crosshair in CS2
|Drawoutline
|1
|Alpha
|255
|Blue
|250
|Green
|250
|Red
|250
|Dot
|1
|Gap
|-999
|Size
|3
|Style
|4
|Thickness
|0.5
|Sniper Width
|1
You can also import ScreaM’s crosshair code to CS2 instead of changing the crosshair values manually. ScreaM’s crosshair code is CSGO-NoQ4v-O6TV9-rsR9E-6PiDQ-nxjjD.
ScreaM’s viewmodel settings for CS2
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;
ScreaM’s launch options for CS2
- -tickrate 128 -refresh 360 -console -novid
Using ScreaM’s CS2 settings will leave your game optimized, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that what is good for him will be good for you, especially when it comes to personal settings like crosshair and resolution. Nonetheless, it can serve as inspiration for you while you try to find the perfect settings for CS2.