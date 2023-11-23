ScreaM’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Though ScreaM abandoned a career in Counter-Strike esports in 2020 to switch to VALORANT, fans from all around the world still look up to the “Headshot Machine” and want to use his settings, crosshair, and viewmodel in CS2.

Luckily for fans, ScreaM plays CS2 occasionally when he’s free from his VALORANT obligations. If you want to play CS2 with the same settings the Belgian uses, here’s everything you need.

ScreaM’s mouse settings for CS2

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.5 eDPI 1000 Hz 500 Zoom Sensitivity One Windows Sensitivity Six Mouse: Finalmouse Classic Ergo 2

ScreaM’s video settings for CS2

Resolution 800×600 Aspect ratio 4:3 Scaling Mode Black Bars Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 130 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Boost Player Contrast Enabled Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Filtering Mode Anitrosopic 4x Shader Detail Low Particle Detail Unknown Ambient Occlusion Unknown High Dynamic Range Unknown FidelityFX Super Resolution Unknown NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Unknown CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

ScreaM’s crosshair in CS2

Drawoutline 1 Alpha 255 Blue 250 Green 250 Red 250 Dot 1 Gap -999 Size 3 Style 4 Thickness 0.5 Sniper Width 1

You can also import ScreaM’s crosshair code to CS2 instead of changing the crosshair values manually. ScreaM’s crosshair code is CSGO-NoQ4v-O6TV9-rsR9E-6PiDQ-nxjjD.

Related How to change your crosshair in CS2

ScreaM’s viewmodel settings for CS2

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;

ScreaM’s launch options for CS2

-tickrate 128 -refresh 360 -console -novid

Using ScreaM’s CS2 settings will leave your game optimized, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that what is good for him will be good for you, especially when it comes to personal settings like crosshair and resolution. Nonetheless, it can serve as inspiration for you while you try to find the perfect settings for CS2.