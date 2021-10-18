Schedule of first matchups at PGL Stockholm Major released

The fans will have some exciting matches to follow during the first day of the tournament.

The PGL Stockholm Major is right around the corner. The first Major in CS:GO in over two years starts next week on Oct. 26, so it’s no surprise that the organizers are revealing more and more details regarding the tournament. And today, the first matchups of the Challengers Stage have been drawn and released.

CS:GO fans will be thrilled to see some spicy pairs have been drawn for the opening matches on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The PGL Stockholm Major will begin with the Danish derby when Astralis face Copenhagen Flames. At the same time, FaZe Clan will clash with Team Spirit.

📆The first day of the Major – October 26



Later on, two Brazilian squads will play against Entropiq and ENCE. The CIS representatives will take on paiN, while the Finnish organization will try their luck against GODSENT.

The event will follow that up with BIG vs Virtus Pro and Movistar Riders vs. Renegades. The clash between the German team and CIS squad is looking like one of the most interesting matches of the opening day.

Renegades, on the other hand, returns to the Major hoping to pull off an upset one more time after the organization went all the way to the semifinals during the StarLadder Berlin Major. The Australian squad will face a team debuting at the Major, though, since none of the Movistar Riders players have ever been to an event like this before.

The last two matchups of the day are Heroic vs. TYLOO and MOUZ vs. Sharks. A victory for the Asian or Brazilian side would be a huge upset, but that’s what Majors are known for.

The action on day one will continue following the aforementioned matchups. Naturally, the pairs for round two clashes will be drawn once round one concludes.

The PGL Stockholm Major begins on Oct. 26. The action will be possible to follow on PGL’s Twitch channel.