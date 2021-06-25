Sadokist and moses return to CS:GO casting in StarLadder CIS RMR

Two of the most talented Counter-Strike casters will be paired for the upcoming tournament.

The StarLadder CIS Regional Major Ranking (RMR) championship will feature the casting return of Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett and Jason “moses” O’Toole, the tournament organizer announced today.

Sadokist, who was part of a memorable casting duo with Henry “HenryG” Greer, last worked as a commentator at the ICE Challenge in February 2020 and focused on streaming and racing during his hiatus. He’s working at his first CS:GO event since then this week at the Gamers Without Borders charity tournament but only as a desk host. Moses, on the other hand, will pick the microphone up again for the first time since he quit his casting gig to coach Team Liquid in August 2020. The 34-year-old, though, was replaced by Eric “adreN” Hoag in May and had been inactive since then.

Moses and Sadokist will be one of the three casting duos at the StarLadder CIS RMR, with the two others being composed by Vince Hill, Sudhen “⁠Bleh⁠” Wahengbam, Alex “Hawka” Hawkins, and Adam “⁠Dinko⁠” Hawthorne. The event will run from June 27 to July 4 and the talent list will be expanded for the playoffs, with the inclusion of an analysis desk where James Banks will be the host while Duncan “⁠Thorin⁠” Shields and Dignitas’ head coach Halvor “⁠vENdetta⁠” Gulestøl will be responsible for analyzing the matches.

The second CIS RMR tournament of the year will feature the best and the second-best CS:GO teams in the world, Gambit and Natus Vincere, respectively, who have been placed in Group A. Group B is also strong, featuring Virtus Pro and Team Spirit.

The first day of the round-robin group stage will kick off on Sunday, June 27 with Gambit vs. Nemiga and forZe vs. Akuma.