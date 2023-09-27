S1mple thinks one controversial feature in CS2 is actually worse at launch

After six months of waiting, and even more speculation, Valve finally blessed the gaming community with Counter-Strike 2’s official release on Sept. 27. The game replaced CS:GO, but according to Natus Vincere’s s1mple, it hasn’t fixed one of the community’s major complaints—tick rate.

The undisputed GOAT of CS:GO quickly tweeted after CS2’s release today to sarcastically claim Valve’s developers added a new tick rate. “Its not 64 anymore! It feels… like 16,” s1mple wrote.

FINALLY 🤩 THEY ADD NEW TICKRATE OMG, ITS NOT 64 ANYMORE!! it feels …like 16 — Sasha (@s1mpleO) September 27, 2023

While s1mple has been gathering a lot of attention toward his opinion about CS2’s tick rate, many other players have reported that the game is running more smoothly than the limited beta. But many of these players have been underlining their feelings are based on initial Deathmatch matches and they haven’t tried matchmaking yet, at least not at the time of writing.

CS2's PERFORMANCE.

I noticed way better gameplay in my DM sessions.

Way smoother gameplay, i did not notice choppiness and these hard frametime spikes after death.

I will test in MM and report back. — elias (@fREQUENCYCS) September 27, 2023

Still, tick rate has been a major talking point among the CS community over the past couple of weeks. Initially, CS2 was promised to have “sub tick rate,” which was meant to run better than CS:GO’s original 64 tick rate. But many players realized this new tick rate system was still running on 64 tick rate and hasn’t been working as well as originally promised. This led to players complaining about CS2’s disappointing performance.

On top of that, platforms like FACEIT were trying to improve the player experience and introduced 128 tick rate to its servers at the beginning of September. But, since then, Valve has forced everyone to play on 64 tick rate by tweaking the servers’ settings.

Nevertheless, CS2 is getting massive traction as of its release a short while ago, so it’s best to test how the tick rate feels to you before jumping to conclusions.

