S1mple sabbatical likely to extend through the first CS2 Major

It’s looking likely s1mple won’t be at NAVI’s side in the upcoming PGL Counter-Strike 2 Major Copenhagen 2024 as his sabbatical continues.

This decision from s1mple was first confirmed by B1ad3 on Nov. 21, when the NAVI coach spoke to HLTV about the topic. The main reason it’s unlikely, B1ad3 explained, is because NAVI wants to avoid changing players back and forth before such a big CS2 event. “You need some time before a Major to build something and be able to compete,” he said.

For s1mple to return before 2024’s first Major, something “unexpected” would have to happen, B1ad3 added. Rebuilding the dynamics of each role within a squad once a player like s1mple returns would take time, and B1ad3 is seemingly aware of this.

NAVI currently sports Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov in s1mple’s place. The young-gun Ukrainian hasn’t completed his first match for the NAVI lineup, though the 18-year-old has made a rumbling in teams like Sprout and Team Spirit throughout the beginning of his career. W0nderful showcased a s1mple-like 1.22 HLTV rating within the last 12 months. An important thing to note is the fact that being a part of the Sprout lineup means w0nfderful would be less likely to encounter the top-tier teams in the CS2 scene. Despite this, he’s managed to accrue a 1.77 rating against top five teams in the nine matches he’s played throughout that time.

The Ukrainian organization’s newest AWPer isn’t s1mple, meaning B1ad3 had to change the team dynamic to accommodate his playstyle. This meant the other members of NAVI’s international lineup had to step up. Players have started taking more initiative according to B1ad3, and this is because of w0nderful’s addition to the squad.

W0nderful has big shoes to fill, and whether the NAVI roster can replicate success with their newest member is yet to be determined. We’ll just have to wait until BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023 to see w0nderful in action with the rest of the NAVI squad.

And on the s1mple front, the wait goes on to see the GOAT play again.