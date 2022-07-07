S1mple isn’t going anywhere: NAVI star dismisses he’s taking a break from CS:GO

A lot of speculation about s1mple’s future resurfaced recently, but now the Natus Vincere superstar has made things clear.

In a recent press conference ahead of IEM Cologne 2022, the NAVI AWPer said he no longer plans to take a break from competing in CS:GO.

“Nothing. Let it go,” s1mple said when he was asked if he was planning to step away from competitive gaming. “The summer break is coming, and a lot of things could be solved during it.”

Fans’ concerns about s1mple taking a break came from the player’s own words in an interview in June. The 24-year-old Ukrainian explained Russia’s ongoing invasion of his country has taken a toll on his mental wellbeing.

“Because maybe I will take a break because I need to do things in life, like I need to move, I need to get a lot of documents. When you have a tournament after tournament you just have no time,” the player said.

Today, however, s1mple will compete at IEM Cologne 2022, which is last tournament before this year’s summer break, which will last up until August 19.

In Cologne, NAVI’s first opponent will be MOUZ, who qualified from the Play-In stage yesterday. Their match is scheduled to kick off at 9am CT.