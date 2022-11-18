S1mple donates generous amount to support Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s charity amid Ukraine war

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev has once again shown his support for Ukraine amid the war.

The legendary CS:GO player donated $100,000 to UNITED24 today, a charity organization initiated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy—the president of Ukraine. As part of the donation announcement, Natus Vincere is teaming up with UNITED24.

The $100,000 s1mple donated will be used to buy ambulances and other medical needs for Ukraine during the war.

The funds raised byUNITED24 are transferred directly to the National Bank of Ukraine and Medical Aid. So far, more than $200 million have been donated, according to a press release.

Multiple celebrities from around the world have already become ambassadors of UNITED24. These names include former soccer player Andriy Shevchenko, the band Imagine Dragons, and singer Barbra Streisand.

A video shared by NAVI also teased more projects in collaboration with UNITED24. “We will tell you about our joint projects fairly soon,” NAVI said. On UNITED24’s Twitter, the organization revealed a charity esports tournament will be hosted soon as well, with the goal to raise funds for medicinal help in Ukraine. The details of this tournament, however, remain to be seen.