S1mple and ZywOo put rivalry aside in fundraising event for Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s charity

S1mple and ZywOo, two of the greatest players in CS:GO history, will join forces for a fundraising tournament on Dec. 22.

The players, according to an announcement today, are a part of the same team in Natus Vincere’s charity event, Born to be Brave, which commemorates the organization’s birthday.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the org will not be celebrating its birthday as usual and instead will organize a charity event, which will gather money for UNITED24—Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s fundraiser.

In the event, players from nine teams—ENCE, FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Fnatic, NAVI, MOUZ, Vitality, Astralis, and BIG—will compete. The players will be divided into four squads: TEAM RUSH A RUSH B, TEAM ONE SHOT, TEAM GO KILL, AND TEAM U SHALL NOT PASS. They will be made of in-game leaders, AWPers, riflers, and supports, respectively, according to HLTV.

S1mple and ZywOo are the only players announced so far, with the remaining players scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 17, or when the “Rosters Unclock” milestone is achieved by the donors. Both legends will team up in TEAM ONE SHOT. The tournament will have teams compete in a single-elimination bracket, with the two first games having a best-of-one format, and the last being a best-of-three match.

On the charity’s website, fans are able to buy tickets for different rewards, like meeting s1mple on discord, a signed Ukrainian flag, s1mple’s MVP medal, or even a trip to the Major. Fans are even able to influence the map picks and map vetos by donating money.

The money will be donated directly to UNITED24, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presidential initiative, which aims to collect money for Ukraine’s medical needs.