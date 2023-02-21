S1mple and Neymar is the CS:GO friendship we never knew we needed

And they will finally have the chance to meet up soon.

When you’re one of the greatest players of all time in CS:GO like Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, it’s no surprise that you have a lot of fans around the world. Yet, would you believe that one of them is Paris Saint-Germain’s star, Neymar?

The Ukrainian GOAT talked a bit about his fans in a short interview with Logitech from Feb. 15. In the video, he shed some light on popular sports personas that follow him, with Neymar being one of them. “Who else? Neymar. Yeah, he invited me to come to Paris, but I don’t have the time really,” s1mple admitted in the interview.

The fact that Neymar follows s1mple isn’t that surprising, since the former has been streaming CS:GO often on his Twitch account. He already had a few games with French and Brazilian stars like Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Richard “shox” Papillon and Yuri “yuurih” Boian.

While s1mple explained that he doesn’t have much time to come to Paris, he will have the chance to do so for professional reasons. The next Valve-sponsored CS:GO event, BLAST.tv Paris Major will take place in May in the capital of France. So maybe both s1mple and Neymar will finally have the chance to meet each other and the Ukrainian will have the chance to do what he always wanted.

Related: S1mple explains what NAVI need to work on to return to winning ways in CS:GO

“I would love to meet Messi and how him what Counter-Strike is,” s1mple added.

S1mple revealed that there are some other sports personalities that follow him as well, like NBA star Kristaps Porziņģis who plays for Washington Wizards. The CS:GO GOAT also has a relationship with Arsenal and Ukraine’s soccer player, Oleksandr Zinchenko. “Zinchenko is the one who always congratulates and messages me,” s1mple said.