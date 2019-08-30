Ropz finds a major Dust II glitch during the StarLadder Berlin CS:GO Major

Robin “ropz” Kool from mousesports discovered a major CS:GO glitch on Dust II yesterday.

It’s a position on the B bombsite platform that allows a CT player to aim toward B tunnel while his head isn’t showing to an opponent. It can be extremely overpowered in pistol rounds since the T player would need to hit the CT 10 times in the body in order to kill them.

Haci on Twitter It’s hard to set up but possible & will give you a huge advantage on CT pistol rounds vs glocks, something is wrong with the viewmodel, cause is unknown but you can position yourself in a way that your head is not visible. Glock would need 10 bullets to kill you.

While some fans said this is a matter of gaining an advantage from peeking, ropz later explained that the problem is the player model.

“The model makes slight turns based on where you look,” Ropz said. “And it’s possible to abuse it that you make the model turn and still have vision but see no head at all like in this video.”

The mousesports star also showed that this kind of trick can be used on other maps like Train. Another pro, Martin “STYKO” Styk, showed an example of the glitch on Mirage’s B bombsite, too.

ropz on Twitter @CSGO @DonHaci You can obviously do this everywhere, here are a few examples I just tried on Train. It seems like the right eye view advantage is also giving this an effect, as you can see it’s more severe when the head is on the right side, but this is more of a problem on its own.

Players haven’t been abusing this kind of position in the StarLadder Berlin Major so far. It’s unknown at this time if Valve knows about this glitch and if it’ll patch it in the near future.

If the pros start to take these abusive positions, Valve will most likely have to release an update or the players will make a gentleman’s agreement to not use these spots, similar to what happened with the jumping bug on Inferno at the PGL Major Kraków in July 2017.