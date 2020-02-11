Riot’s Project A receives high praise from CS:GO commentator following playtest

Riot Games’ upcoming hero-based tactical shooter received positive reviews from CS:GO commentator and former professional player Henry “HenryG” Greer after he playtested it earlier today.
The commentator said that Project A is “the best game I have played since CS:GO.”
Codenamed Project A, Riot’s tactical shooter will be similar to other games like CS:GO, Overwatch, and Apex Legends, which share similar gun mechanics. It’ll feature round-based, five-vs-five matchmaking with heroes and abilities readily available at the start of each round, according to the commentator.
Amidst initial concerns surrounding the heroes, HenryG clarified that their abilities will be purchased using the same economy as weapons, meaning that these abilities won’t be overpowered. He said that players won’t have to rely on heroes and their abilities too much, similar to Overwatch.
HenryG also said that CS:GO players would likely find it easy to adjust considering that the game follows a similar design and structure, with recognizable hitscan registration and one primary rifle can kill an opponent with a single headshot.
It looks like Project A will excite most FPS fans across multiple titles, including some of the most popular games. Project A is one of the many games Riot is releasing over the coming years, including Project L, Riot’s fighting game, and Project F, Riot’s mysterious action game.