Report: Transcript of leaked audio shows ESEA players coordinating fixed match

Several players from ESEA CS:GO teams Rebirth and Russian Canadians are complicit in a wide-spanning match-fixing scheme, according to an audio recording obtained by Dust2.

Rebirth players Sebastian "retchy" Tropiano, Kevin "4pack" Przypasniak, and Carson "nosraC" O’Reilly can reportedly be heard on the recording discussing details of how they planned to fix the match.

The CS:GO scene has been awaiting the ESIC report on match-fixing in CS for quite some time now. The delay has partially been due to the ESIC teaming up with the FBI in an attempt to formally prosecute the match-fixers.

Some people in the community believe that several of the alleged match-fixers who are yet to be named fled to Riot's VALORANT in hopes of escaping consequences. But it doesn't seem like that will work either since Riot has started its own investigation into the match-fixers, according to Richard Lewis.

"Our indicative timeline is to have our first notices of charge prepared in final form for distribution to the offending parties by the end of next week, subject to cooperation with the FBI and other key stakeholders," Stephen Hanna, the director of global strategy and partnerships at ESIC, told Dust2.

The proverbial hammer is set to swing very soon against those involved with one of CS:GO's largest scandals. Details of the investigation, like the FBI's involvement and Riot's own independent investigation, have been trickling out over the past week, with formal charges expected to be announced next week.

A complete transcript of the recording involving the Rebirth players can be found in Dust2's report.

