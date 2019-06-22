Report: MIBR in talks to replace felps with LUCAS1 from Luminosity

MIBR is strongly considering a roster change, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

The Brazilians are negotiating with Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles from Luminosity. He would join MIBR on a trial basis, replacing João “felps” Vasconcellos.

MIBR have been struggling to make deep runs at tournaments since January when they assembled a full-Brazillian lineup with the return of Epitácio “TACO” de Melo and felps. Their best results were losing in the semifinals at the IEM Katowice Major in February and IEM Sydney in May.

NeL, a French journalist, also said that MIBR are already practicing with LUCAS1. MIBR and Luminosity attended the ESL Pro League season nine finals, but they’ve both been eliminated from the tournament.

neL on Twitter LUCAS is actually practicing with MIBR here at Montpellier. https://t.co/RicVDOXpM8

LUCAS1 would fit the supportive role on MIBR better than felps. But he isn’t playing at his top level, either. LUCAS1 has been representing Luminosity for more than a year and hasn’t shown the skill from his Immortals days, when he helped the team finish second at the PGL Krakow Major in July 2017.

This would also be LUCAS1’s first time playing on a different team than his brother, Henrique “HEN1” Teles. The twins have been playing together since the beginning of their professional careers in 2014.

MIBR’s next tournament is ESL One Cologne, which starts on July 2. The Brazilians also have to worry about the StarLadder Major roster lock, which happens on June 25.